Exclusive Video: Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce Shows Off His Custom Ibanez Guitar

In this exclusive video, Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce shows off his new custom-made Ibanez Prestige Series guitar. Cameron Liddell makes a brief appearance as well, by the way.

The guitar has two Seymour Duncan pickups, a kill switch (the need for which is explained very nicely by Ben), one volume knob, one tone knob and a fatter-than-usual neck. Check out the video below for more details and the guitar photo gallery (below the video).

Ben from Asking Alexandria and Jake Pitts from Black Veil Brides will be featured on one version of the cover of the September issue of Guitar World magazine, which hits newsstands on Tuesday, July 26. The other version of the September cover features Avenged Sevenfold.

