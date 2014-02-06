Exclusive Video: Chiodos Discuss 'Devil,' Their First Album with Guitarist Thomas Erak

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive video from Chiodos.

In the clip, which you can check out below, the entire band, including frontman Craig Owens, discuss new guitarist Thomas Erak of the Fall Of Troy.

Erak will make his first appearance on a Chiodos album when Devil is released April 1 through Razor & Tie.

The 13-track set finds Owens, Erak, Derrick Frost, Bradley Bell, Pat Mcmanaman and Matt Goddard in truly fine form. The album’s title reflects Owens’ — and, inevitably, the band’s — daily struggle to stay the course in living a productive life amid adversities.

“Devil isn’t something I thought long and hard about,” Owens says. “It is something that hit me, and hard. I asked myself if I was brave enough to stand behind such a strong, emotionally evoking word, and I knew right then that was it. This title is not to be confused with the muscled, red=horned man surrounded by fire."

The album was produced by David Bottrill (Tool, Muse, Stone Sour) and mixed by Josh Wilbur.

For more about Chiodos, visit chiodos.net and their Facebook page. For another exclusive Chiodos video from this series, visit RevolverMag.com.