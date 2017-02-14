Gary Clark Jr. and William Bell Play "Born Under a Bad Sign" at the Grammys

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

We have one more bit of Grammys news for you.

Amid all the chatter about James Hetfield's uncooperative microphone, the confused house band playing a Metallica tune as Megadeth walked to the stage and Bruno Mars' shred-packed Prince tribute, there was a fine blues performance by Gary Clark Jr. and legendary R&B singer William Bell.

The duo played a tight (albiet truncated) version of "Born Under a Bad Sign," which Bell actually wrote—with Booker T. Jones—in 1967. The song was recorded by Albert King in '67 and by Cream a few months later.

You can check out a pro-shot clip of the performance below. Clark delivers some ace Albert King fills and a killer guitar solo. Enjoy!