Get Ready for a New Eric Clapton Documentary, 'A Life in 12 Bars'

(Image credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

There's a new Eric Clapton documentary in the works.

The film, Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars, will be distributed by Showtime Documentary Films in North America and rolled out at film festivals later this year. In 2018, it will be shown in select theaters and on TV.

The director is Fini Zanuck, who made her directorial debut with 1991’s Rush, a drama that was scored by Clapton.

A Life in 12 Bars' story will be told through Slowhand’s own words and music; it also will feature interviews with Clapton, his family, friends, musical contemporaries and heroes, including the late B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and George Harrison.

“Clapton’s music is the foundation of our film," Zanuck told deadline.com. "His commitment to the blues, its traditions and originators, is absolute from his earliest days. His personal life conveys the emotional spine of the film—his damaged emotional psyche threads throughout his life, informing his art and causing many abrupt and surprising shifts along the way.

“We have unique access to Clapton’s extensive personal archive of classic performance clips, on- and off-stage footage, iconic photos, concert posters, handwritten letters, drawings and personal diary entries—elements with the power to transport audiences to each era, from obsessive student, to peer, to transcendent figure in musical history and one of the greatest guitarists of all time.”

