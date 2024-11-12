“I love driving people crazy. They come and say, ‘How did you do that? I’ve been working for months trying to get that.’ And I say, ‘It’s just a pedal!’” A guide to untapped guitar playing of David Gilmour’s solo albums

Features
By
published

From his 1978 debut to the record he deemed his best since Dark Side of the Moon, we present a complete guide to the Pink Floyd icon’s solo material

David Gilmour plays guitar onstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2015
(Image credit: Rune Hellestad / Corbis / Getty)

When David Gilmour touches a Strat, the result is pure cinema. His distinct touch, both in and out of Pink Floyd, has spawned a shorthand for the soulfully psychedelic – from the four-note phaser motif that echoes into infinity on Shine on You Crazy Diamond to the arena-rumbling blues bends of Comfortably Numb.

But he’s never been a “guitar god” in the virtuoso sense – he’s an expert in atmosphere and dynamics, disinterested in showboat-y shredding and sophisticated scales for the sake of them. (“Well, I can’t really play fast, per se,” he told Guitar World in 1988. “Not like so many players today. I don’t have a very disciplined approach to practicing or anything… Generally, I’m not too ambitious about that sort of thing.”)

