Kenny Wayne Shepherd has relayed an interesting take on vintage guitars, saying players should operate with caution when dealing with mint-condition gear on the second hand market.

Importantly, the blues guitar hero isn’t denying the quality of all vintage gear. Martha, Shepherd’s workhorse Stratocaster, is a 1961 model. But in some instances, players shouldn’t automatically take a guitar’s mint condition as a positive sign.

During an appearance on the No Cover Charge podcast, the bluesman has told players to look at the other side of the coin before making a decision. Proceed with caution, he says.

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“Just because something is old doesn't mean it’s good,” he warns. He then goes on to relay the opinion of a friend who is “respected by everybody that knows him.” Said friend remains anonymous.

“His opinion is that the majority of these mint condition guitars and amplifiers are in mint condition because they weren’t great in the first place,” Shepherd explains. “If they were great, somebody would have played the crap out of them.

“Now you get the occasional one where some guy buys a guitar, sticks it under a bed, and loses interest or whatever,” he adds. “And maybe that was a great one, and it just never found its way into the hands of somebody who would end up playing it. But a lot of times, the mint condition stuff is probably because when people picked it up, it didn’t inspire them to use it.”

Despite the warning, Shepherd concedes there are plenty of potentially innocent reasons a vintage gem might have remained in great condition.

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The story of Joe Bonamassa’s Royal Albert Les Paul, for instance – which had been collecting dust for 50 years before it was discovered under a staircase – is proof that, just because a guitar hasn’t been played much, doesn’t mean it is a dud.

On the topic of relic beauties, Shepherd was recently afforded another dance with Jimi Hendrix’s Woodstock Strat. He first played the iconic Izabella in 2010.