This year’s breakout guitar act Angine de Poitrine are officially up for four awards at the 2027 Grammys, sharing the nominee list with a host of rock, metal, and blues guitar greats.

Today (16 November), the full list of nominees for next year’s Grammy Awards show was announced, with Angine de Poitrine lining up alongside the likes The Rolling Stones, Phoebe Bridgers, Muse, Mastodon, Megadeth, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

Ever since their KEXP live session went viral, the otherworldly microtonal mavericks have taken the guitar world by storm, championing a brand of off-kilter instrumental music – and some decorative stage outfits – that have won them a legion of new fans.

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Now they’ve earned themselves a nod for the Best New Artist at the 69th Grammy Awards. They share the category with Geese, another guitar act that experienced virality this year.

Elsewhere, Angine de Poitrine will be up against Phoebe Bridgers, Geese, The Rolling Stones, and Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith in the Best Rock Performance category.

Angine de Poitrine - Full Performance (Live on KEXP) - YouTube Watch On

The third award they’re up for, Best Rock Album, will be contested against Foo Fighters, Muse, Jack White, and The Rolling Stones. Best Alternative Music Performance, their fourth and final nod, will be between Bridgers, Geese, Rosalía, and Hayley Williams.

Other big name guitarists up for awards include Joe Bonamassa, whose star-studded B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 tribute album is up for Best Traditional Blues Album. The Best Contemporary Blues Album camp is likewise stacked with Samantha Fish, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Keb’ Mo’, Ruthie Foster, and Fantastic Negrito.

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In heavier territory, Mastodon, Anthrax, and Megadeth – who’ve just announced an extension to their farewell tour – will square off for Best Metal Performance.

Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith - what’s wrong with me (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Angine de Poitrine’s Khn sat down with Guitar World earlier this year to discuss the band’s meteoric rise, and offered a theory as to why they’re one of 2026’s biggest success stories.

“It would be presumptuous to think that it’s only about the music,” he said. “Because, while we make an honest effort to create fun and original tunes, there’s also an endless flow of amazing music being put out every day by people whose virtuosity knocks me out of my chair.

“Has the success of any rock band ever been only about the music?”

Head over to the Grammys website to see the full list of nominees.