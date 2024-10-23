“I bought eight small solid-state amps with tiny little speakers. We had no pedals on the record, just guitars, straight into the amp, turned up loud enough that it sounds nasty:” How King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard made a left turn – into blues rock

Flight b741 sees the prodigious band making nasty sounds beautiful and “going for the take that had the boogie!” on a trip that reimagines ‘70s rock nostalgia

Stu Mackenzie of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard plays a Gibson SG on a stage illuminated by green and yellow lights
Just where should the uninitiated start with a band like King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who since forming in 2010 have already spawned 26 studio albums, and whose omnivorous stylistic appetites have led them by the nose through garage rock, psych-rock, synth-driven krautrock, microtonal avant-gardism, heavy metal and prog?

This is the band with the creative audacity to conceive of a seven-suite concept album tied to Greek scalar modalities, and went into the studio to record it with little more than that idea in that Lizard Wizard brain of theirs and the determination to jam it out and make it happen.

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to publications including Guitar World, MusicRadar and Total Guitar. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.