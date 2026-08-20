“Eddie Van Halen came over and yelled at me for not doing anything”: Lita Ford on how Eddie Van Halen encouraged her to kickstart her solo career after The Runaways
The guitarist had taken a break from the rockstar life and started working at a department store when Van Halen came knocking
Lita Ford started her professional career at 16 years old with ’70s rock band The Runaways alongside fellow guitarist Joan Jett.
However, when the band parted ways in ’79 – and after years of not being taken as seriously as their male peers – Ford went through a period of “seclusion for a few years.” She traded her Gibson SG for the cosmetics counter of a department store.
However, she was anything but resentful. “It was kind of fun,” she told Guitar World in 1985. “I used to go all dressed in black leather, and I used to wear my Runaways tour jacket. Everybody there thought I was in a gang… But I got bored and couldn’t really handle it after a while, so I split and started practicing.”
She eventually found herself putting together another band – but only after an intervention by Eddie Van Halen.
“[He] had come over and yelled at me for not doing anything, and my friend Ray Marzano got me into rehearsing every night. I went looking for a male singer, but I couldn’t find anybody that was really different.”
She scoured the scene for female singers. But she didn’t manage to find the right person, either – or, as she put it, “I couldn’t find anybody that really had the balls to sing what I wanted to write. They all sang sort of lightweight stuff. So I decided to do it myself.”
It was an arduous task for Ford, who didn’t consider herself a singer. Ever the perfectionist, she wasn’t at all happy with her debut album, Out for Blood, released in 1983. “It was poorly produced,” she said. “The performance was real good, but it wasn’t properly produced, so you don’t come across well because of the production.”
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Ford wasn’t discouraged and kept going, cementing herself as a guitar icon along the way.
“This is what I am. I live up to me. I don’t do anything that isn’t real. I’m not a bullshitter, and I can’t lie or be phony about anything. I would never get on that stage and play anything that I didn’t like or didn’t believe was really me… So when I write these songs, this is really me.”
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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