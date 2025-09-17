“This band interacts and reacts. No two nights are the same. There’s a risk in working like that but also a beauty to the freedom”: Jazz guitar phenom Pete Roth on the making of a trio that lives on the outer limits of improv

The recently formed Pete Roth Trio are well on their way to becoming one of the most exciting new names in modern jazz.

Led by German-born, UK-based guitar instructor Pete, with session musician Mike Pratt on bass and ex-King Crimson legend Bill Bruford coming out of retirement to sit behind the kit, they’ve been amazing crowds across the UK, Europe and Japan with a bold take on contemporary fusion.

Their current setlist features original compositions like Looking Forward To Looking Back and Dancing With Grace, as well as daring interpretations of famous works by John Coltrane, Charlie Parker and Antonín Dvořák.

Back to the Beginning

“I didn’t really plan on doing this,” says Pete Roth, on how the band got formed. “Bill called me two years ago and suggested jamming. We knew each other from teaching at the Academy Of Contemporary Music. I was also his drum tech in my early 20s.

“We decided to try some jazz standards, it went well, so then we needed a bass player. I was touring a lot with Mike Pratt at the time, so I invited him along to the next jam with no aspirations other than stepping into a room and making good music.”

Giant Steps

Though the music generally falls under the jazz bracket, this band really does take inspiration from everywhere.

“It was a conscious decision to play a real variety of styles,” says Pete. “None of us really wanted to play straight jazz. Mike is a funky player, Bill comes from a prog rock and traditional jazz background, while I’m more hard rock and blues. You can hear all of that in there. We’ve been playing tunes like Billie’s Bounce by Charlie Parker, but giving it our own twist.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take Five

According to Pete, this is a band who place great emphasis on melodic and harmonic freedom. Given his background as a session player, it’s something he finds greatly rewarding.

“It’s the first time I’ve been in a situation where all answers are ‘yes’,” he grins. “This band interacts and reacts. No two nights are the same. There’s a risk in working like that but also a beauty to the freedom.

“It’s something we’re not willing to give up, regardless of the safety net that comes with things being more meticulously planned. Of course, there’s some musical scaffolding, but the middle section is always up for grabs.”

In the Mood

As for tools of the trade, Pete’s main guitar is an Epiphone Sheraton that gets plugged into a Fender Deluxe and a Dr Z EZG-50, running in stereo.

“I get width from the Dr Z, but there’s a lovely directness that comes from the Deluxe,” he notes. “We deliberately use interesting effects for texture, [such as] my Boss SY-1, which has everything from bells and synths to organs. There’s nothing straight about what we are doing, I would call it ‘near-jazz’, rather than proper jazz.

“I also have a first generation Fulltone Full-Drive, which I absolutely love. My always-on is the Xotic RC Booster, and I like the Boss CE-2 for chorus. There’s a Boss DD-7 for digital delay, plus a TC Electronic reverb and looper.”

The Beat Goes On

Working with one of the most deeply admired drummers in progressive rock has certainly helped get things off to a good start, though Pete would be the first to admit Bill’s wealth of knowledge has also opened doors creatively.

“Bill has made a huge difference to my style,” smiles Pete. “I might play from muscle memory, but he has such a sharp musical mind, he can tell when you are just waffling. He always tells me to double down on the ideas that are more specific and less generic. I’m amazed by the depth of his talent. His knowledge is incredible.”

Less is more

For the Pete Roth Trio, a lot of excitement comes from the sonic space each member has to create on stage and in the moment.

“Playing as a trio lets us step into each other’s frequencies more than bigger bands,” admits Pete.

“That’s part of the fun. We will look at each other and work it all out there and then, making each other play differently. It’s a small, intimate sound guided by opportunity. This is a live band rather than a studio band – it’s all about capturing the connection with each other and the audience, and how it all bounces around.”