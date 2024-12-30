“Her weapon of choice is, in fact, 45 years older than she is”: The unstoppable rise of Grace Bowers

2024 Year in Review: The teenager's meteoric success continues unabated as her frightening maturity yields magic from her trusty Gibson SG

Grace Bowers
(Image credit: David McClister)

2024 Year in Review: There’s no shortage of young guitar talents making their mark on the world, but it feels like Grace Bowers sits at the forefront of the revolution.

The 18-year-old Nashville prodigy released her debut album, Wine on Venus (recorded with her band, the Hodge Podge), in August and established herself as a force to be reckoned with, building a dedicated following, thanks to her well-rounded skill set and sense of musical maturity.

Amit Sharma
Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).