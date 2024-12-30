“Her weapon of choice is, in fact, 45 years older than she is”: The unstoppable rise of Grace Bowers

2024 Year in Review: There’s no shortage of young guitar talents making their mark on the world, but it feels like Grace Bowers sits at the forefront of the revolution.

The 18-year-old Nashville prodigy released her debut album, Wine on Venus (recorded with her band, the Hodge Podge), in August and established herself as a force to be reckoned with, building a dedicated following, thanks to her well-rounded skill set and sense of musical maturity.

She landed her Gibson endorsement at the tender age of 14, though her main weapon of choice is, in fact, 45 years older than she is. “I have a 1961 Gibson SG that was gifted to me,” she told us at the beginning of the year.

“It’s my absolute favorite – all original with P-90 pickups. I play it on almost everything and I’m very connected to it. I’ve been pairing it with a Fender Reverb and a sparse pedalboard including a Grindstone Audio Solutions Nightshade overdrive, an Echoplex tape delay and a wah. That’s it!”

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge – Tell Me Why U Do That - YouTube Watch On