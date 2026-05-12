“I was like, ‘That’s the guitar I want.’ They said, ‘That’s going to start some s***’”: The real reason Machine Gun Kelly chose a razor blade shape for his signature guitar

Machine Gun Kelly has looked back on the origin of his controversial razor blade signature guitar, which was released by Shecter back in 2024.

It was one of the more divisive guitar builds of recent times, carved into the shape of a razor blade with a metallic scratchplate – complete with the relevant markings – covering the top.

At first, it was likened to a Chibson release, with the spoof gear firm taking a stab at it with its own ‘Disposable Razor’ guitar design, but then it received heavy criticism, with some saying it would “promote self harm culture” and should be boycotted.

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Mgk was quick to respond to the critics, saying, “I’ll never explain my art… most of you constantly interpret it wrong and then blame me for your version of what you think my art is.”

Since then, Mgk has remained quiet over his design choices and the origins of the razor blade guitar, but now he’s offered a revealing insight into the thought process behind the instrument.

In a conversation with Chris Garza on the Garza Podcast, Mgk explained the imagery and symbolism behind the blade guitar, once again distancing it from what he calls “emo razor shit”.

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“I just wanted to design a different body on a guitar,” he explains. “I had this obsession with shaving with a straight razor, and that's why, on the album, Tickets to My Downfall, the title track, I say, ‘I use a razor to take off the edge.’

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“And it's not like on some fucking emo razor shit. Literally, the only time I would give myself to calm down and turn my brain off would be when I would shave. I’ve got a big Adam's apple, man. You’ve got to really just be careful, keep it cool and calm down.

(Image credit: Schecter)

“I’ve always loved the look of a straight razor,” he continues. “The imagery was interesting to me. I was just kind of like, ‘If you added a neck on there and some strings, you’d get a guitar.’ I was like, ‘That’s the guitar I want.’”

As for what Schecter had to say about the bold and potentially divisive design, Mgk remembers, “They were like, ‘This is going to start some shit.’

“I wasn’t encouraging the Buck 50 violence or anything,” Mgk asserts. “It was like, if you ever watched Above The Rim, you know, you’re a kid watching movies, you see the homie pull a blade out of his mouth, you’re like, ‘Woah, that’s fire.’”

In related news, Mgk's guitarist recently discussed how he's channeling B.B. King in the rapper-turned-pop-punk artist's live shows.