Hear The Beatles' "Boys" and "Twist and Shout" from Hollywood Bowl

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

On September 9, Beatles fans will be treated to an updated, remastered version of Live at the Hollywood Bowl, an exciting, high-energy disc that originally was released by Beatles producer George Martin in 1977.

This updated album, which will coincide with Ron Howard's Beatles documentary, Eight Days a Week: The Touring Years, contains an entirely different tracklist from the original '77 disc, plus four previously unreleased live cuts.

Like the original album, the updated release is compiled from the Beatles' two shows at LA's Hollywood Bowl in August 1964 and August 1965. The recordings were remixed and mastered by Giles Martin, the late George Martin's son, at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Below, you can hear two songs from the new release: the full version of "Boys" and a nearly half-minute-long preview of "Twist and Shout." The studio versions of both songs were originally released on 1963's Please Please Me. Drummer Ringo Starr takes the lead vocal on "Boys," while John Lennon belts out "Twist and Shout" as thousands of fans—mostly (let's face it) teenage girls—scream their heads off.

To hear one more track from the album—"A Hard Day's Night"—note that the album is set for preorder on iTunes, with "A Hard Day's Night" and "Twist and Shout" available for 99 cents apiece.

"Technology has moved on since my father worked on the material all those years ago," Giles Martin said. "Now there's improved clarity, so the immediacy and visceral excitement can be heard like never before. ... What we hear now is the raw energy of four lads playing together to a crowd that loved them. This is the closest you can get to being at the Hollywood Bowl at the height of Beatlemania."

The album will be released on CD and digitally September 9 and on vinyl November 18.

For more information, visit thebeatleseightdaysaweek.com.