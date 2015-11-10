Hyundai and the Grammy Awards Launch Fourth Annual Grammy Amplifier Program

Hyundai and The Recording Academy today announced the launch of the fourth annual Grammy Amplifier program.

The Grammy Amplifier is an innovative online music initiative providing aspiring artists with the opportunity to realize their passion and further their musical careers through one-of-a-kind experiences that serve to showcase their talent.

Entrants are invited to upload their songs for consideration at grammyamplifier.com, which is now mobile optimized so that it can allow for submissions via smartphone and tablet.

This year’s winners will be selected by four Amplifier curators, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Big Sean, Lzzy Hale, lead singer and guitarist for Halestorm, and rising country superstar Sam Hunt. The program curators will serve to sort through and listen to submissions and select the final three winners, each to be aligned with one of three prize packages: an in-studio recording session with a Grammy-winning producer, an opening slot for a noted artist and/or a series of festival shows and a music video with a celebrated director.

"The Grammy Amplifier is an amazing program that not only inspires and encourages new artists, but also provides important resources that will help throughout their musical journey,” Big Sean said. “The Internet is an incredible tool and I know first hand how it can help build an artist's career, profile and fan base."

"I’m honored to be part of a program where I can help elevate new and emerging talent,” Hunt said. “It wasn’t long ago I was an unknown artist, and I couldn’t be more grateful to the people who helped me with the tools I needed to start my career. I look forward to shining a light on these aspiring musicians.”

"Whether you’re a player, singer or songwriter, the Grammy Amplifier program can help you to find your voice,” Lzzy Hale said. “I've been in Halestorm for 18 years and I know that this is a really tough business that takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice, but it also requires great risk and a lot of determination proving yourself gig after gig. The talented artists that have entered this program in the past have received so much in the way of advice, but most of all they've been given an opportunity, and as musicians that is the one thing we all hunger for the opportunity."

The Grammy Amplifier program opened to submissions November 9, 2015, and will close on January 4, 2016; program hopefuls upload their song on the Grammy Amplifier website and then drive friends, family and fans to listen and amplify their track. Based on total track plays and social media “amplifications,” a top 25 list of semi-finalists will be selected December 16. Point accumulations will then continue only for this semi-finalist group through January 4 at which time a final group of 10 are selected and submitted to the Amplifier curators.

This "finalist" group of 10 will then be flown to Los Angeles upon selection to participate in a Music Business Immersion Day with the goal of educating them on social media promotion, copyrights, publishing, etc. The final three winners will be announced during Grammy week in February 2016. Three winners will be selected and awarded one of three prizes: an in-studio recording session with a Grammy-winning producer, a music video from a noted director and an opening slot for a noted artist and/or musical festival(s).

Since its inception, the Hyundai and Grammy Awards Amplifier program has exceeded 11 million views of Amplifier winner videos on YouTube alone. Over the past three years thousands have submitted their music to Grammy Amplifier Ambassadors that have included Mark Ronson and Mike Shinoda, as well as Grammy Amplifier curators including Ariana Grande, Allen Stone and Grammy winners the Band Perry, Robert Glasper, Kendrick Lamar and Ziggy Marley. Winners have received prizes that afforded them the opportunity to record music with a Grammy Award winning producer, to film professional caliber music videos and to perform onstage at numerous live music festivals including the Billboard Hot 100 Festival, Rolling Stone Live Presents and BroAm.

For more information, visit grammyamplifier.com.