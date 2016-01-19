Watch Joe Bonamassa Record His New Album, 'Blues of Desperation'

Joe Bonamassa has announced a new studio album, Blues of Desperation.

The disc will be released via J&R Adventures March 25.

“I want people to hear my evolution as a blues-rock musician,” Bonamassa says. “Somebody who isn’t resting on accomplishments and who is always pushing forward and thinking about how music can evolve and stay relevant.”

The writing sessions for Blues of Desperation took Bonamassa back to Nashville, where he’d composed Different Shades of Blue, to work with some of Music City’s top tunesmiths, including James House, Tom Hambridge, Jeffrey Steele, Jerry Flowers and Gary Nicholson.

“These are some of the best guys in the business,” Bonamassa says. “Lyrically, you’ll hear the proverbial trains, mountains, valleys and other blues references about heartbreak and loneliness but there are also some poignant moments about getting away from the stressful, crazy demands of life and losing yourself with your special someone. I think anybody will be able to relate.”

Bonamassa and his longtime producer Kevin Shirley convened at Nashville’s Grand Victor Sound Studios (formerly RCA Studio A). During an intense, five-day period, they recorded 11 songs with drummers Anton Fig and Greg Morrow, bassist Michael Rhodes, keyboardist Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble), horn players Lee Thornburg, Paulie Cerra and Mark Douthit, and background singers Mahalia Barnes, Jade McRae and Juanita Tippins.

“I wanted him to work a little harder, like in his early years,” Shirley says. “I brought in an additional drummer, just to throw the cat amongst the pigeons. Recording Blues of Desperation is one of the most exciting recording projects I've done. What a joyful noise we made.”

Tracklisting: