John Petrucci Announces Guitar Universe 2.0

Dreamcatcher Events, Guitar World and Guitar Player magazines are proud to present John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe 2.0!

Taking place August 6 - 10, 2018 at Glen Cove Mansion in Glen Cove, NY, the event will feature Petrucci, Guthrie Govan, Tosin Abasi, Tony MacAlpine, Rusty Cooley, Andy James, Jason Richardson and Jon Finn leading clinics and workshops, along with special guest Al Di Meola.

A guitar instruction camp like no other, John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe 2.0 is tailored to players and music-lovers of all ages, levels, interests and tastes. Whether you are a master player, a beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, this four day program offers activities and workshops for you. The environment is non-competitive and is strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music and the lovely surroundings.

Here’s a message from Petrucci:

This is John Petrucci welcoming everyone to my second guitar universe camp. We had a great time at the first event last August. It was a such a blast that we’re returning to the Glen Cove Mansion on the Gold Coast of beautiful Long Island from August 6 - 10, 2018.

We’re going to cover as much as we can in order to make you a better guitarist. We’ll be talking about tone, riffs, gear and developing your chops. I know how to connect with guitarists in this type of atmosphere. I’ve done clinics, master classes and workshops. I know how to get the message across. But I’ve never had such a great forum as this camp. For four days and four nights, campers will benefit from so much great instruction. The great thing is that it’s not a one-off. I went to clinics as a kid and after a few hours, it was over. This camp covers so many musical bases.

Check out a video message from Petrucci below, and to register or find out more, visit johnpetruccisguitaruniverse.com.