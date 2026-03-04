“The most organic amp tones ever captured”: Kemper rolls out the latest evolution of its Profiling tech – and this update is free

A new era of Kemper amp profiling is here, with the German firm's new Profiler OS 14.0 update promising “the most organic amp tones ever captured”.

The free software update is for the Profiler MK 2 Series and Profiler Player models, and aims to bolster Kemper's amp-profiling tech – one of the company's stand-out innovations – to allow players to create profiles of their amps with unprecedented accuracy.

The technology utilizes over 100,000 individual frequency points for top-tier accuracy and realism, endeavoring to “preserve every nuance of your amp’s sonic character.”

The “analog-inspired measurement” is “rooted in pure physics” rather than being an approximation of the amp it is hoping to channel, and the capturing process is also said to be faster than ever.

The update also means the profiling leverages “the longest and most intricate impulse responses ever implemented in a guitar amp profiler”.

Those new features, coupled with existing tone-sculpting options, offer a suite of benefits for modeler users. Such specs include Intuitive Tube Stage Controls for easy modification of the tube distortion characteristics, flexible routing, allowing users to send cab simulations to the PA of a venue, while running a sim-free tone into a real cabinet for better on-stage sound.

Elsewhere, the profiler's Authentic Gain Detection feature determines the true amp gain during profiling and applies it directly to the Gain control for further tuning.

(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

Already in 2026, we’ve seen Neural DSP drop the Quad Cortex Mini, shrinking the footprint of its flagship modeler without compromising its power, and Fractal impress with the AM4, its most affordable offering yet.

Kemper, which launched its MK2 line last summer, is doing its best to keep pace with the market here, two years after unfurling its Liquid profiling feature. The update also comes amidst Neural DSP's updated V2 Capture software, and arrives ahead of Line 6's long-awaited Proxy feature, both of which offer similar gear-capturing capabilities.

The new update is available for all MK2 Kemper models and is free to download. Earlier models can handle the 2.0 Profiles, albeit at a lower resolution.

See Kemper for more.