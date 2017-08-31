Fabulous Thunderbirds Frontman Kim Wilson Premieres New Song, "Same Old Blues"

(Image credit: Sam Holden)

Longtime Fabulous Thunderbirds frontman Kim Wilson has announced a new solo album, Blues and Boogie, Vol. 1, which is set for an October 20 release via Severn Records.

Wilson has gone back to the basics—not to mention old-school Chicago blues—for the new disc, which features guitar work by Big Jon Atkinson, Bob Welsh, Billy Flynn and Nathan James. The album was recorded in California and produced by Wilson.

“I want to tell all of the real blues fans out there what a labor of love this project has been,” Wilson says in the liner notes. “I’ve been recording many, many tracks for a couple of years now and time has just flown by. A couple of the greatest musicians that ever lived, Richard Innes and Barrelhouse Chuck, have passed away during the process of making this CD. One of their dreams was to see this stuff come out.

“So here it is, the first of many to come. This kind of music is very easy and pleasurable for me to perform. I like to surround myself with musicians who like to ‘fly by the seat of their pants.’ People like Richard and Barrel, Billy Flynn, Big Jon Atkinson, Marty Dodson, Nathan James, Larry Taylor, Malachi Johnson and all of the other fantastic blues musicians who are on this CD. I desired to record songs I have always wanted to do. However, I have to put my own twist on everything.”

The track list includes a few Wilson originals that fit in nicely with deep-blues compositions by Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson, Jimmy Rogers and Jimmy Reed, plus guitar legends Elmore James, John Lee Hooker and Magic Sam.

Check out the album's track list—and listen to "Same Old Blues"—below. The crew featured on "Same Old Blues" is as follows: Kim Wilson (vocals/harmonica), Billy Flynn (guitar), Barrelhouse Chuck (piano), Larry Taylor (bass), Richard Innes (drums), Jonny Viau (horns).

For more information, visit severnrecords.com and fabulousthunderbirds.com.

Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Vol. 1 Track Listing

1. Bonus Boogie

2. No Love in My Heart

3. Ninety Nine

4. Worried Life Blues

5. You Upset My Mind

6. Teenage Beat

7. Same Old Blues

8. Searched All Over

9. From the Bottom

10. Look Whatcha Done

11. Blue and Lonesome

12. Sho Nuf I Do

13. Learn to Treat Me Right

14. Edgier

15. Mean Old Frisco

16. You’re the One