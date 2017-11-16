Linkin Park Announce New Live Album, 'One More Light Live'

Linkin Park have announced a new live album, One More Light Live. Recorded during the band's recent One More Light tour, it documents their final shows with late frontman Chester Bennington.

"We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into One More Light," the band said in a statement on their website. "After we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that—since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio—he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night. Not surprisingly, he welcomed the challenge."

"The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary," they continued. "Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music."

"Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind," they added. "With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant. For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us."

One More Light Live will be available December 15 via Warner Bros. You can preorder it here, and check out the tracklist below.

One More Light Live tracklist

1. "Talking to Myself"

2. "Burn It Down"

3. "Battle Symphony"

4. "New Divide"

5. "Invisible"

6. "Nobody Can Save Me"

7. "One More Light"

8. "Crawling"

9. "Leave Out All the Rest"

10. "Good Goodbye" (feat. Stormzy)

11. "What I've Done"

12. "In the End"

13. "Sharp Edges"

14. "Numb"

15. "Heavy"

16. "Bleed It Out"