Stream Tonight's 2016 Epiphone Revolver Music Awards Right Here

A riff-roaring, loud and unholy metallic takeover of New York City takes place tonight, December 13. Revolver Magazine and Epiphone are hosting the 2016 Epiphone Revolver Music Awards.

The event—formerly known as the Revolver Golden God Awards—will take at New York City's Webster Hall. The show will be livestreamed via Twitch.TV, RevolverMag.com and GuitarWorld.com and hosted by Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and SiriusXM's Jose Mangin.

You can live-stream the event below, starting 8 p.m. EST.

Megadeth and Anthrax will serve as the headliners; additional performers include Zakk Wylde, Lacuna Coil and Stitched Up Heart. A Fallen Heroes All-Star Jam featuring Ace Frehley, Bumblefoot, Pop Evil, Butcher Babies and more is scheduled, and more performers are still being announced.

"It’s an honor to be chosen to host the Revolver Music Awards this year," Mustaine told Billboard.

"My co-host, Jose Mangin, and I are stoked and hope to live up to our predecessors. [This] has been a tremendous for me, and this is a fitting climax, being able to hand down awards to my peers and our genre’s new blood. Let the festivities begin!"

Revolver took a year off from producing its once-annual awards show, which historically took place in Los Angeles.

"[Last year] was a transitional time for Revolver with a new team in place, so we needed to really take a step back from the awards show to make sure that when we did decide to bring it back, it was done the right way," says Chris Enriquez, Revolver's manager of sales and business development. "That time enabled us to plan properly and make sure we could bring it back in the best way possible. We couldn’t be more proud of what we are delivering on December 13 and honestly couldn't have pulled it off without really taking our time. We know our audience won't be disappointed."

The Epiphone Revolver Music Awards honor musicians in the hard-rock/metal genre. Its fan-voted categories include Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Vocalist and Dimebag Darrell Best Guitarist. Nominees for album of the year are Deftones' Gore, Megadeth'sDystopia, Meshuggah'sThe Violent Sleep of Reason, Metallica'sHardwired… to Self-Destruct and Volbeat'sSeal the Deal & Let’s Boogie.

A few tickets are still available here.

