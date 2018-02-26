Metallica Announce North American Arena Tour

Metallica have announced the second North American leg of their WorldWired tour. Taking place this fall, and deep into the following winter, the tour will find the band visiting arenas in 34 cities that they couldn't make it to on the first leg, including some they haven't been to in decades.
- For the first time in nearly 30 years, the band will stop by Grand Forks, North Dakota, with a show at the city's Alerus Center. The band will also visit Birmingham, Alabama, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, El Paso, Texas and State College, Pennsylvania for the first time in two decades. You can see the full itinerary below.
Metallica are currently supporting their 2016 album, Hardwired...to Self Destruct. The band also recently announced a massive reissue of their landmark 1986 album, Master of Puppets, and a reissue of their 1987 covers EP, Garage Days Re-Revisited.
For tickets and more info, stop by metallica.com.
Metallica 2018/2019 North American Tour Dates
September 2 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
September 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
September 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
September 8 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
September 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
September 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
September 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
October 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
October 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 20 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
October 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
October 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
October 29 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
November 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
November 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
November 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
December 2 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
December 5 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
December 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
December 9 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
January 18, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
January 20, 2019 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
January 22, 2019 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
January 24, 2019 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
January 28, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
January 30, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
February 1, 2019 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
February 28, 2019 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 2, 2019 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
March 4, 2019 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
March 6, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 9, 2019 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 11, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 13, 2019 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena