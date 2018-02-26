Metallica Announce North American Arena Tour

Metallica have announced the second North American leg of their WorldWired tour. Taking place this fall, and deep into the following winter, the tour will find the band visiting arenas in 34 cities that they couldn't make it to on the first leg, including some they haven't been to in decades.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the band will stop by Grand Forks, North Dakota, with a show at the city's Alerus Center. The band will also visit Birmingham, Alabama, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, El Paso, Texas and State College, Pennsylvania for the first time in two decades. You can see the full itinerary below.

Metallica are currently supporting their 2016 album, Hardwired...to Self Destruct. The band also recently announced a massive reissue of their landmark 1986 album, Master of Puppets, and a reissue of their 1987 covers EP, Garage Days Re-Revisited.

For tickets and more info, stop by metallica.com.

Metallica 2018/2019 North American Tour Dates

September 2 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

September 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

September 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

September 8 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

September 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

September 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

September 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

October 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

October 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 20 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

October 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 29 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

November 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

November 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

November 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

December 2 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

December 5 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

December 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

December 9 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 18, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

January 20, 2019 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

January 22, 2019 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

January 24, 2019 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

January 28, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

January 30, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

February 1, 2019 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

February 28, 2019 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 2, 2019 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

March 4, 2019 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

March 6, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 9, 2019 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 11, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 13, 2019 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena