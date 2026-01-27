From Neural DSP's much-anticipated Quad Cortex Mini, to signature Yamaha guitars and Iron Maiden-themed wah pedals, here’s the best stuff you can buy right now from this year's NAMM highlights!

The music industry descended on Anaheim, California, last week for the 2026 NAMM Show, and the five-day spectacle delivered everything gear-heads and industry professionals could hope for. Held at the Anaheim Convention Center, the National Association of Music Merchants celebrated its 125th anniversary by bringing together over 1,800 exhibitors to showcase the latest innovations in musical instruments, pro audio, and recording technology.

NAMM is the world’s largest music products trade show, serving as the annual gathering place where manufacturers, retailers, artists, educators, and music industry professionals converge to unveil groundbreaking products, forge business relationships, and set the tone for the year ahead. The show floor buzzed with major announcements from industry heavyweights, including Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Martin, Neural DSP, and countless others.

Now, while many of the products unveiled at NAMM 2026 won’t officially launch until later this year, a significant number are already available for purchase right now, allowing guitarists to get their hands on the latest gear without the wait. Below are our top picks for products up for grabs right now!

Neural DSP Quad Cortex Mini

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

Like the rest of the guitar community, we’ve been waiting for this one a long time, and Neural DSP absolutely delivered. The Quad Cortex Mini just dropped, and it’s easily the company’s most exciting release since the original Quad Cortex shook up the entire modeling world back in 2020.

This is the pint-sized powerhouse guitarists have been begging for since day one. Neural DSP took everything that made the flagship Quad Cortex legendary, that gorgeous touchscreen, insane processing power, and intuitive UI, and somehow squeezed it into a pedalboard-friendly format that won’t dominate your entire rig.

It’s fair to say the original Quad Cortex changed everything. It kicked off an all-out modeling arms race that’s still going strong, with everyone from Fender and Line 6 to IK Multimedia and Fractal scrambling to keep up. The bar was set impossibly high, and now Neural DSP just raised it again with a mini version that doesn’t compromise on what made the original so special.

The best part? You don’t have to wait. The Quad Cortex Mini is available to buy right now at multiple retailers, so you can get your hands on one immediately.

Yamaha RS02CB Chris Buck Signature

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha made some serious waves this year, and one of the standout announcements came from Revstar devotee Chris Buck. For those who don’t know, Buck was a die-hard Strat player for years before the Revstar completely won him over, and now he’s got his own signature model. With the RS02CB, Chris puts his personal stamp on what’s already one of the most compelling guitars in Yamaha’s lineup.

So what made Buck fall so hard for the Revstar in the first place? “I just loved the idea of the Revstar being a new guitar,” he explained. “It wasn’t an S type, it wasn’t a T type, it wasn’t a Les Paul, it was its own thing, and just such a simple, ergonomically kind of attractive guitar – three-way switch, master volume, master tone, two pickups… boom, you’re away.” That simplicity and originality clearly resonated, and now his signature model takes that philosophy even further.

Designed in collaboration with Buck himself, the RS02CB strips everything back to what really matters: refined feel, natural response, and effortless playability. It features a stunning signature “Honey Gold” finish, custom inlay work, and custom-voiced YGD P90 pickups that deliver Buck’s exact tonal vision. Yamaha rounded out the package with a TonePros wrap-around bridge, amber hat knobs, and the classic 3-way blade switch with master volume and tone controls.

Laney Billy Corgan Supergrace

(Image credit: Corrine Luxon)

Laney teamed up with Chicago amp wizard Brian Carstens for this one, the guy behind those killer Grace heads that Billy Corgan uses for his crushing live tones. Corgan’s been running those Grace amps alongside a reissued Laney Supergroup for his cleaner stuff, so this collaboration was basically a match made in rock heaven.

The result? Meet the 60W Supergrace, a two-channel beast that brings together the best of both worlds. The Grace channel delivers that high-definition distorted sound you hear on Corgan’s heaviest riffs, super responsive to your guitar’s controls, and loaded with a three-position Bright switch to dial in exactly the bite you’re after.

Dunlop Iron Maiden Killers Cry Baby

(Image credit: Dunlop)

Iron Maiden’s guitarists have been cranking out wah-drenched solos since forever, so it only makes sense that they would do a signature pedal - but we didn’t expect it to look so damn cool! This collector’s edition Cry Baby, complete with Killers-era Eddie plastered right on top, is a must-have for Maiden die-hards.

Under that badass embossed tread plate, you’re getting what’s essentially a souped-up GCB95 Cry Baby Standard Wah. No fancy extras or modern tweaks here, just the classic wah tone that’s made this pedal a legend for decades.

And honestly? That’s the point. This is all about celebrating that timeless sound while looking absolutely killer doing it. The full Killers artwork covering the bottom plate and the Iron Maiden logo running down the side are chef’s kiss details for any fan.

Revv Dirt Dog Joey Landreth Signature Overdrive Pedal

(Image credit: Revv)

Meet the Revv Joey Landreth Dirt Dog, a pedal that’s absolutely packed with sweet, harmonic overdrive goodness. Revv teamed up with Winnipeg slide guitar wizard Joey Landreth to create something that matches his killer playing style and ridiculous musical chops, and boy, did they nail it.

The Gain and Bite controls give you an insane range of tones, from subtle, buttery overdrive all the way up to that soaring, singing sustain that makes you want to hold notes forever. The touch sensitivity feels like you’re plugged straight into a cranked amp, with your picking dynamics coming alive and exploding when you dig in hard.