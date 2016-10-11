The Neal Morse Band Premiere "City of Destruction" Music Video

(Image credit: Robert Smith (provided))

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "City of Destruction," the new music video by the Neal Morse Band.

The song is from the band's new double-disc concept album, The Similitude of a Dream, which is due out November 11 on Radiant Records via Metal Blade Records/Sony.

It will be the eighth studio album with singer/guitarist/keyboardist Neal Morse, drummer Mike Portnoy and bassist Randy George and the second true collaboration with the band's current lineup, which includes keyboardist Bill Hubauer and guitarist Eric Gillette.

"The Similitude of a Dream is loosely—and sometimes directly—based onThePilgrim’s Progressby John Bunyan," Morse says.

"The book’s original title was 'The Pilgrim’s Progress from This World to That Which Is to Come, Delivered Under the Similitude of a Dream,' and it was published in 1678. The book chronicles the spiritual journey of a man from the City of Destruction to the place of deliverance. Someone had suggested that I do a concept album based on this book, but I kind of forgot about it.

"Then when I began writing new songs last December, the suggestion came to my mind. I had never read the book, so I Googled the SparkNotes story outline and began to write some little song bits and instrumentals based on what I had read. Those bits, combined with the ideas that the other guys brought to the table, miraculously exploded into this double concept album. Funny thing is, this album really only covers about the first 75 or 80 pages [of the book]. Maybe we should've made a five-disc collection! Well, we'll save that for later.”

"I honestly think this is the album of my career,” Portnoy adds. “Neal and I have now made 18 studio albums together, and I consider The Similitude of a Dream the absolute creative pinnacle of our collaborations. I've always had a soft spot for double concept albums such as Pink Floyd's The Wall and the Who's Tommy, and I can bravely say I think we've created an album that can sit side by side with those masterpieces. Bold words, I know, but after a career of almost 50 albums, I honestly consider this to be one of the defining works of my career.”

George adds: “We weren’t sure we had enough music to make a double CD, and yet it seemed as though the concept and the music wanted to go there. Ultimately, we created so much great music in the sessions that it just had to be a double album. To cap that off, we worked with a pre-emminent classic album cover artist to create illustrations of our concept, which will grace the booklet.”

One thing's for sure: Clocking in at over 100 minutes, The Similitude of a Dream is an amazing piece of prog-rock storytelling. It'll be available in various formats: a two-CD package, a Special Edition with and as three vinyl records with two CDs.

Below, check out the "Long Day/Overture" lyric video from The Similitude of a Dream.

For more about the Neal Morse Band, visit nealmorse.com.