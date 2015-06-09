Oceans Ate Alaska Premiere "Floorboards" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive playthrough video of "Floorboards" by Oceans Ate Alaska.

The song is from the band's debut album, Lost Isles, which was released February 24 via Fearless Records. You can order the album right here.

Hailing from Birmingham, U.K., Oceans Ate Alaska features James Harrison (vocals), James Kennedy (guitar), Adam Zytkiewicz (guitar), Mike Stanton (bass) and Chris Turner (drums). The band offers a progressive strain of experimental modern metalcore that has gotten them noticed as one of metal's most exciting and fresh young names.

