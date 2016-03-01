Sixx:A.M. Announce New Album, 'Prayers for the Damned'

(Image credit: Dustin Jack)

Dj Ashba (guitar), James Michael (vocals) and Nikki Sixx (bass), collectively known as Sixx:A.M, have unleashed the first single, “Rise,” from the first volume of their upcoming double album, Prayers for the Damned, which drops April 29 via Eleven Seven Music.

Fans can stream the new song via iHeartRadio below.

Sixx:A.M. also have announced a slew of festival and headlining tour dates across the U.S., kicking off the global Prayers for the Damned Tour cycle in Jacksonville, Florida, April 30 at Welcome to Rockville and seven major rock festivals in Europe, including Gods of Metal (Italy), Rock Am Ring (Germany), Download and Isle of Wight Festivals (UK). Check out all the tour dates below. Tickets are available via VIP Pre-Sale 10 a.m. (local time) March 2 and an Exclusive Pre-Sale, using the password ‘PRAYERS’ beginning 10 a.m. (local time) March 3. The general public on-sale starts 10 a.m. EST March 4. For more information and exclusive VIP packages, visit sixxammusic.com.

Prayers for the Damned also will be available to pre-order via iTunes and digital retailers March 4 to coincide with the premiere of the “Rise” lyric video. You can see a track list of the new album below.Describing the message of "Rise," Michael says, “Throughout history, some of the most dramatic changes have occurred when people reject the status quo and demand change. ‘Rise’ is about how we find ourselves at a global tipping point and how it is our duty as citizens of this world to come together, communicate with one another and rise up to demand more of ourselves and our leaders.”

“Sixx:A.M. is in the most creative place of our careers,” Sixx says. “We think it’s the perfect time to release so much quality music to our fans who’ve been supporting us over the last three albums.” Michael agrees: “The double albums will leave no stone unturned in our quest to create important music and push the boundaries of rock.” Ashba adds, “We are on a mission to give our fans even more than they could have hoped for, both musically and visually.”

SIXX:A.M. Tour Dates:

April 30 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

May 1 – Fort Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

May 3 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

May 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater (w/ Disturbed and Rob Zombie)

May 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

May 7 – Richmond, VA @ The National

May 8 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sand’s Event Center

May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

May 11 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

May 13 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

May 14 – Kansas City, MO @ KQRC’s Rockfest

May 15 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

May 17 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 20- May 22 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range

May 21 – Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center

May 22 – Albany, NY @ Rock ‘n Derby

May 24 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

May 27- May 29 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest

June 2 – Monza, IT @ Gods Of Metal

June 3 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park

June 5 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring

June 7 – Lodz, PO @ The Power Festival

June 9 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

June 11 – Castle Donington, UK @ Download Festival

June 12 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wright Festival

June 16 – Pratteln, SW @ Konzertfabrik Z7

June 17 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Festival

June 18 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

June 19 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Festival

June 22 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund

June 23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

June 24 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock

July 30 – Alberta, CA @ Sturgis Alberta Motorcycle Rally and FestivalPrayers for the Damned Track Listing: