Sixx:A.M. Announce New Album, 'Prayers for the Damned'

Dj Ashba (guitar), James Michael (vocals) and Nikki Sixx (bass), collectively known as Sixx:A.M, have unleashed the first single, “Rise,” from the first volume of their upcoming double album, Prayers for the Damned, which drops April 29 via Eleven Seven Music.
Fans can stream the new song via iHeartRadio below.
Sixx:A.M. also have announced a slew of festival and headlining tour dates across the U.S., kicking off the global Prayers for the Damned Tour cycle in Jacksonville, Florida, April 30 at Welcome to Rockville and seven major rock festivals in Europe, including Gods of Metal (Italy), Rock Am Ring (Germany), Download and Isle of Wight Festivals (UK). Check out all the tour dates below. Tickets are available via VIP Pre-Sale 10 a.m. (local time) March 2 and an Exclusive Pre-Sale, using the password ‘PRAYERS’ beginning 10 a.m. (local time) March 3. The general public on-sale starts 10 a.m. EST March 4. For more information and exclusive VIP packages, visit sixxammusic.com.
Prayers for the Damned also will be available to pre-order via iTunes and digital retailers March 4 to coincide with the premiere of the “Rise” lyric video. You can see a track list of the new album below.Describing the message of "Rise," Michael says, “Throughout history, some of the most dramatic changes have occurred when people reject the status quo and demand change. ‘Rise’ is about how we find ourselves at a global tipping point and how it is our duty as citizens of this world to come together, communicate with one another and rise up to demand more of ourselves and our leaders.”
“Sixx:A.M. is in the most creative place of our careers,” Sixx says. “We think it’s the perfect time to release so much quality music to our fans who’ve been supporting us over the last three albums.” Michael agrees: “The double albums will leave no stone unturned in our quest to create important music and push the boundaries of rock.” Ashba adds, “We are on a mission to give our fans even more than they could have hoped for, both musically and visually.”
SIXX:A.M. Tour Dates:
April 30 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
May 1 – Fort Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
May 3 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
May 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater (w/ Disturbed and Rob Zombie)
May 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
May 7 – Richmond, VA @ The National
May 8 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sand’s Event Center
May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
May 11 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
May 13 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
May 14 – Kansas City, MO @ KQRC’s Rockfest
May 15 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
May 17 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 20- May 22 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range
May 21 – Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center
May 22 – Albany, NY @ Rock ‘n Derby
May 24 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
May 27- May 29 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest
June 2 – Monza, IT @ Gods Of Metal
June 3 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park
June 5 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring
June 7 – Lodz, PO @ The Power Festival
June 9 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
June 11 – Castle Donington, UK @ Download Festival
June 12 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wright Festival
June 16 – Pratteln, SW @ Konzertfabrik Z7
June 17 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Festival
June 18 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
June 19 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Festival
June 22 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
June 23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
June 24 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock
July 30 – Alberta, CA @ Sturgis Alberta Motorcycle Rally and FestivalPrayers for the Damned Track Listing:
- "Rise"
- "You Have Come to the Right Place"
- "I’m Sick"
- "Prayers for the Damned"
- "Better Man"
- "Can't Stop"
- "When We Were Gods"
- "Belly of the Beast"
- "Everything Went to Hell"
- "The Last Time (My Heart Will Hit the Ground)"
- "Rise of the Melancholy Empire"