Spiritual Beggars Premiere "Diamond Under Pressure" Lyric Video

Swedish vintage-style hard rock pioneers Spiritual Beggars released their ninth studio album, Sunrise to Sundown, March 18 in Europe and March 25 in North America via InsideOutMusic.

Now they're launching the album's second single, "Diamond Under Pressure," via a lyric video created by Costin Chioreanu/Twilight13Media (At The Gates, Grave, Arcturus, etc.), who also did the artwork for Sunrise to Sundown. You can check out the song below.

"'Diamond Under Pressure' is a song our keyboard player Per Wiberg brought in as an awesome instrumental," says Spiritual Beggars guitarist and main composer Michael Amott. "I proceeded to write a lyric and vocal arrangement for it. I was inspired by a late-night, alcohol-fuelled conversation I'd had with our producer, Staffan Karlsson, for this one.

"It's always a great time to be collaborate on music with Per, and I think this is one of my favorites off the new album. Despite all its obvious 'Purple-esque' overtones, it's still retains a very typical Spiritual Beggars feel. I'm looking forward to playing this one live on tour this spring."

Spiritual Beggars features bandleader Michael Amott (Arch Enemy, ex Carcass) on guitars, Apollo Papathanasio (ex Firewind) on vocals, Sharlee D'Angelo (Arch Enemy, Witchery) on bass, Per Wiberg (Candlemass, ex Opeth) on keyboards and Ludwig Witt (Grand Magus, Firebird) on drums.

Spiritual Beggars have hit the road soon to promote Sunrise to Sundown. You can check out all their dates below the video.

For more about Spiritual Beggars, visit spiritualbeggars.com.

SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, Live 2016: