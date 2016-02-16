Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde and More Announce Generation Axe Supergroup and Tour

The term “supergroup” gets thrown around on a regular basis these days, however, a new tour featuring some of the greatest guitarists of all time is about to truly give the term a whole new meaning.
Introducing: Generation Axe, featuring Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi.
Beginning April 5 in Seattle, Generation Axe: A Night of Guitars is hitting the road for 26 performances in North America. Tickets for all shows go on sale February 19. That's this Friday, folks.
"The Generation Axe show is a unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players coming together to create a six-string extravaganza that is sure to amaze and delight,” Vai says.
The Generation Axe fan experience will go way beyond simply gathering five guitar greats on one stage to jam. Each tour stop will include a variety of collaborations by the five players, including everyone performing together as one cohesive band with a rhythm section including Pete Griffin (Dweezil Zappa, Stanley Clarke, Edgar Winter) on bass and Nick Marinovich (Yngwie Malmsteen) on keys. Vai, Wylde, Malmsteen, Bettencourt and Abasi will perform songs from their various catalogs and join forces on some well-known songs (as well as probably a few unexpected, unearthed gems).
Making this rare tour experience even more special, Generation Axe VIP packages will be offered, giving fans access to these guitars masters and exclusive one-of-a-kind memorabilia. A front-row package (including a meet & greet), a meet & greet package and a VIP tour package will be available. For more information, visit generationaxe.com.
2016 GENERATION AXE TOUR DATES
- April 5, 2016 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
- April 6, 2016 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- April 8, 2016 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
- April 9, 2016 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
- April 10, 2016 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's
- April 11, 2016 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
- April 13, 2016 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
- April 15, 2016 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre
- April 16, 2016 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre
- April 17, 2016 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
- April 18, 2016 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
- April 20, 2016 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
- April 21, 2016 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
- April 23, 2016 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Community College
- April 24, 2016 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
- April 25, 2016 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
- April 26, 2016 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
- April 27, 2016 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
- April 29, 2016 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center
- May 1, 2016 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre
- May 2, 2016 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
- May 4, 2016 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
- May 5, 2016 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
- May 6, 2016 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury
- May 7, 2016 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
- May 8, 2016 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center