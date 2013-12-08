Video: "Guitar Duel" Featuring Classical Guitarist and Female Seven-String Guitarist

Below, check out a new video of classical guitarist Thomas Valeur performing Sarasate's Zigeunerweisen Op. 20 with a female seven-string guitarist from Norway called "The Commander-In-Chief."

The performance is interesting right off the bat because this piece is normally played on violin.

If you want some background info before diving into the video (which features shots of a nice Laney amp at various points), here's the information that is included with the video on YouTube:

"The two guitarists met when they performed at the Bergen [Norway] International Festival in June 2013. They agreed to cooperate and soon started to work on this piece of music. It took five months to prepare, and the recording took place in November at Modern World Studios in the Cotswolds in England."

The Commander is playing an EMG-equipped prototype Ibanez X Series Falchion 7, which is the only one of its kind (Only six-string models are currently available).

For more about the Commander-In-Chief, who we're liking a lot, visit her official website and Facebook page. For more about Valeur, visit thomasvaleur.com.

NOTE: The faster stuff starts at around the 5:41 mark. Enjoy!