Video: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Releases Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Album, 'Goin' Home'

Kenny Wayne Shepherd has posted a new five-minute video that offers a fly-on-the-wall look at the making of his new album, Goin' Home, which will be released May 19 via Concord Records.

"This is a homecoming in more ways than one," Shepherd says of the album, which will mark the studio debut of the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band. "I felt like I was retracing my steps and reliving all the good times that I've had in my life because of this music. And hopefully, that amount of happiness comes through on the album."

The album, which was recorded in 11 days in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, finds Shepherd revisiting a dozen of the vintage classics by B.B. King, Albert King, Freddie King, Muddy Waters and more.

The new disc features guest appearances by guitarists Joe Walsh, Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo' and Robert Randolph, plus Ringo Starr, Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds, the Rebirth Brass Band and one of Shepherd's musical mentors, Pastor Brady Blade Sr.

Shepherd's band features singer Noah Hunt, ex-Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, former Firm bassist Tony Franklin and keyboardist Riley Osbourn.

For more information, and to pre-order the new album, visit kennywayneshepherd.net. For more about Shepherd and the band, visit shorefire.com.

