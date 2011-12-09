Video: Kiev Perform "Loot Recovered"

ALBUM Be Gone Dull Cage & Others (self-released)

SOUND SoCal quintet Kiev have gained a solid grass-roots rep through their stereoscopic 3D live performances and hard-grooving, melodic indie rock. On their second self-released EP, Be Gone Dull Cage & Others, guitarist/singer Robert Brinkerhoff and bassist Derek Poulsen’s hard-grooving lines intermingle within keyboardists Andy Stavas and Alex Wright’s moody, spacy atmospheres.

KEY TRACK “3rnd”

Watch Kiev perform "Loot Recovered," from their EP Ain't No Scary Folks In On Around Here: