Watch Chad Gilbert Discuss Ernie Ball Paradigm Strings

In this video from Ernie Ball, Chad Gilbert, guitarist for pop-punk stalwarts New Found Glory, discusses the company’s new Paradigm strings. Watch the clip above.

As Ernie Ball’s latest string innovation, Paradigm represents the most advanced string technology ever created, and the strings are the first to come with a fully backed guarantee: If they break or rust within 90 days of purchase, Ernie Ball will replace them free of charge.

“I’d break a string at a particular time in the set every night,” Gilbert says. “But what was amazing is when we switched to Paradigm, it stopped happening.”

Paradigm strings feature a combination of Ernie Ball’s proprietary Everlast nanotreatment coupled with a breakthrough plasma process that further enhances the corrosion resistance like never before.

To find out more, visit ernieball.com/paradigm.