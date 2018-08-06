Watch Joe Satriani Discuss Guest Teachers at the Upcoming G4 Experience

In this new video from Joe Satriani, the guitarist discusses the teachers and special guests who will be appearing at G4 Experience V5.0: Rocks the Desert.

Taking place January 3-7, 2019 at Hotel Zosa in Palm Springs, CA, G4 features a top-notch teaching staff that includes Carlos Alomar, Lari Basilio, Bumblefoot and Kiko Loureiro, along with special guests Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick and Neal Schon of Journey.

“The students that have come to the first four G4 Experiences have been as unique and eclectic as you could imagine, so for G4 Experience V5.0, I’ve put together a team of instructors that really reflects that diverse nature,” Satriani said. “The lineup this year is probably our best yet. It’s so exciting, getting to be so totally immersed and getting to be so close to these great players. You never know what’s going to happen and at the end of the week you’ll think, 'I went somewhere beautiful, I had fun, I made some new friends, and I grew as a musician.' And there’s nothing better than that.”

In addition, Satriani will be joined at G4 Experience V5.0: Rocks the Desert by his own touring band, Mike Keneally (guitar and keyboards), Bryan Beller (bass), and Joe Travers (drums), all of whom will also serve as instructors and accompaniment for each night’s all-star concert.

Presented annually by Dreamcatcher Events, G4 Experience V5.0: Rocks the Desert is an all-inclusive event with a jam-packed schedule sure to keep guests involved from morning until the wee hours of the night. It will feature four days and nights of activities, including multiple workshops led by each instructor, access to fully loaded jam rooms, meet-and-greets and nightly concert performances.

A variety of guest packages are available, with all registrations including accommodations, three meals a day, parking, Wi-Fi, and an exclusive welcome kit from D’Addario. Musical gear is not provided—guests are asked to please bring their own instruments.

Complete information and registration details can be found now at g4experience.com.