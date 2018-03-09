Watch New Jimi Hendrix Music Video for "Lover Man"

To celebrate today's release of the new Jimi Hendrix album, Both Sides of the Sky, a new music video has been released for the Band of Gypsys recording, "Lover Man." You can watch it above.

The video—which was directed by John Vondracek—is comprised of footage of Hendrix performing the song, along with a montage of archival photos and film and psychedelic imagery.

"Lover Man," was recorded in December 1969, just a month before the Band of Gypsys—Hendrix with bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles—recorded their legendary, self-titled live album. Though just seven months separate the two recordings, you can already feel how much the Band of Gypsys had gelled as a trio in that time.

Both Sides of the Sky also features recordings of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, plus guest appearances from Stephen Stills—in a remarkable, pres-CSNY version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock" and an original called "$20 Fine"—and Johnny Winter, on a version of Guitar Slim's "Things I Used To Do."

You can pick up a copy here.