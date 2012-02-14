Satch Sounds: The Tone King’s Exclusive Look at Marshall’s Joe Satriani Signature Series Amp

While at the 2012 Winter NAMM show, TheToneKing.com scored an exclusive interview with Joe Satriani. I got a chance to talk to him about his new Marshall Signature Series Amp.

His new amp is the result of a joint designing venture between Joe and Marshall’s lead engineer, Santiago Alvarez.

Based on the circuit and layout of the JVM410, this amp sports four channels and three modes per channel.

Modifying the amp to be punchier and more dynamic, the Satriani Signature Series includes a noise gate on each channel and a simplified FX loop.

Joe has already put his new Marshall amp through its paces on tour with Chickenfoot, recording his latest solo album, Black Swans and Wormhole Wizards, and for his performance in Satchurated, his upcoming 3D 7:1 concert film hitting theaters this month.

