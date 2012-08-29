Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Your Questions for Nick Hipa and Phil Sgrosso of As I Lay Dying!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be published in the magazine.

This month, in anticipation of metalcore stalwarts As I Lay Dying's forthcoming release, Awakened (which is due for release on September 25), we're giving you the chance to ask guitarists Phil Sgrosso and Nick Hipa anything you want!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "As I Lay Dying" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!