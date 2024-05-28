5 Fender signature guitars you need to try – and 5 we can't believe they haven't made yet

Conversations about Fender’s signature range of instruments first started in the mid-’80s when the company approached Eric Clapton to begin building a guitar to his specs. In 1988, the first production Clapton model was released, alongside a model from neo-classical virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen.

And so began a long line of Fender signature guitars and basses, which continues to grow to this day. There are lots of different models available today, all boasting different specs, tailored to each artist. Some players want particular pickups, different neck profiles, more versatile control panels – even new, one-off finishes.

Fender endorses a massive range of artists, too – from country and metal, to blues and R&B – basically any genre you can think of, Fender probably has a finger in that pie.

We’ve picked out five of our current favorite Fender signature models (we've stuck to electric guitars for this feature as there currently aren't enough great signature basses to justify a separate list), as well as highlighting some other artists that we think are crying out for a Fender collaboration.

5 Fender signature models we love

1. Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar The best of a bunch of vintage Jags with player-centric mods Our expert review: Specifications Type: Jaguar Made in: USA Body: Alder Neck: Roasted maple Fingerboard: Rosewood Neck profile: Based on a '65 Jag Pickups: Bare Knuckle custom wound Johnny Marr Finish: Olympic White, Metallic KO

Using a few of Marr’s early-to-mid ’60s Jaguars as a starting point, Fender and the former Smiths man have created a highly modded indie machine.

Starting off with a pair of Johnny Marr signature Bare Knuckle single-coils, you get all the chime and bright, articulate twang you’d expect from a Jaguar, with a little more focus and resonance from the fact that the polarity of the pickups hasn’t been reversed.

The switching system is actually very different to your typical Jag though. Instead of the three individual switches, there’s a four-way toggle switch – this gives you each pickup, and then the option of both pickups in series, and in parallel. What would normally be the rhythm circuit switch at the top is now a high-pass filter switch, alongside a second filter switch that only works when the pickups are in series.

One mod that many players make on a Jag, and indeed has also been made on this, is replacing the classic saddles with Mustang saddles so that the strings sit in place better, as well as altering the bridge screws slightly so that there’s more stability.

All in all, it’s an incredibly well-made and well-thought out Jaguar that is perfect for the modern player. It has come about from years of road-testing prototypes before the finished product was released. Go and watch Marr play any of his shows, and you’ll see him using these live.

2. Fender H.E.R. Stratocaster Noiseless pickups and a distinct finish make this ideal for having everything revealed Our expert review: Specifications Type: Strat Made in: Mexico Body: Alder Neck: Maple Fingerboard: Maple Neck profile: Mid-60s C Pickups: Fender Vintage Noiseless Stratocaster single-coil Finish: Blue Marlin, Chrome Glow

This is probably one of the most striking signature guitars that Fender offers. Finished in the amazing Chrome Glow and more recently, Blue Marlin, you can make an impression before even playing a note.

Whilst it’s visually got some futuristic vibes about it, the multiple Grammy award-winning H.E.R.’s signature guitar has a variety of both modern and vintage features adorning it. It’s fitted with a trio of Vintage Noiseless pickups. These give you a nice variety of classic early Strat tones. They’re bright and clear, but also have a nice, warm attack. Plus, with them being Noiseless, you don’t suffer from any background hiss or hum, making this an excellent tool for recording musicians.

The neck profile is a comfortable mid-60s C – this will likely be very playable for a wide range of guitarists, it’s neither too thick nor too thin. Everything else – hardware etc – is pretty much everything you’d expect from a top-of-the-range Mexican Fender Strat. It holds its tuning nicely, the vibrato system works well and so on.

It’s nice that Fender are branching out from the typical rock and blues players and endorsing someone from the R&B world. H.E.R. is an incredible artist and a very talented player, so it couldn’t be more deserved!

3. Fender Mike McCready Stratocaster Perfect if you just want a nice, old-looking Strat Our expert review: Specifications Type: Strat Made in: Mexico Body: Alder Neck: Maple Fingerboard: Slab rosewood Neck profile: Thin C Pickups: Custom Mike McCready '60s single-coil Finish: Sunburst

This is a made-in-Mexico take on a US-made Custom Shop’s take on a 1960 Strat. Fender wanted to make a more affordable version of the grunge star’s most prized battle axe, and it’s fair to say that they absolutely nailed it with this.

Though not everybody likes a relic job, the attention to detail on the finish is excellent – better than most you’d find without paying a good amount extra. The relic on the neck feels really nice, and coupled with the slim neck profile actually makes for a very fast-playing guitar.

The pickups fitted are vintage-voiced, as per Mike’s original 1960 Strat. They’re bright without being cutting, and offer amazing clarity and note separation. Of course, you get that incredible, warm neck position Strat tone, which really excels through a mildly driven tube amp. It can handle a good amount of gain and fuzz too – as you’d hope from one of grunge’s biggest players. Though, as any good Strat should, it cleans up beautifully too.

To be honest, this just makes for a really nice 1960 Strat reissue, without paying Custom Shop money. Looking at it, you wouldn’t really know it’s a signature model, so it will appeal to anyone that’s a Strat fan, as well as Pearl Jam super fans.

4. Fender Kingfish Telecaster Deluxe Two custom humbuckers and bags of attitude Our expert review: Specifications Type: Tele Made in: USA Body: Alder Neck: Roasted maple Fingerboard: Slab rosewood Neck profile: V Pickups: Custom Kingfish humbucking Finish: Mississippi Night

Here you’ll find a premium, no-nonsense twin-humbucker Telecaster from one of blues’ hottest young stars – Christone ‘Kingfish' Ingram.

One of the main unique features of this guitar is the use of two custom-made humbucking pickups, voiced especially for the main man himself. These excel through a nicely overdriven rig, delivering powerful, punchy tones but with plenty of clarity and note definition. They will growl and rip when you need them to, but will also clean up real nice as well, making them extremely versatile.

What’s really nice about the layout of this twin-humbucker set-up is that each pickup has its own volume and tone knob. That way, you can dial back on one pickup, cleaning it up, and then switch to the other for an immediate boost without using any pedals.

The Mississippi Night finish on this signature model is beautiful, with a subtle purple shimmer to it. The large headstock and bullet truss rod also add to the whole vibe of the guitar. The ‘V’ neck profile might not be to everyone’s taste, but many players, including Kingfish swear by them!

5. Fender Jim Root V4 Jazzmaster One of the coolest metal guitars around Our expert review: Specifications Type: Jazzmaster Made in: Mexico Body: Mahogany Neck: Maple Fingerboard: Ebony Neck profile: Thin C Pickups: EMG Jim Root Daemonum Finish: White

Here’s a signature guitar that’s a Jazzmaster in shape, but not much else! Fender and Jim Root of Slipknot have done away with the classic, indie/surf vibe and gone for an all-metal chug and shred machine.

It’s a simple slab of mahogany, covered in a nice and simple flat white finish. The ebony fingerboard and black hardware then provide a striking contrast, so whilst it’s unfussy in its design, it certainly makes an impact!

The V4 Jazzmaster is fitted with Root’s signature set of EMG pickups – the Daemonum open-coil active humbuckers. These aren’t too dissimilar to the legendary EMG 81/60 set in that they are clear, articulate and deliver a massive punch, but they’re also really dynamic. As you’d expect, they handle masses of gain really well, so if you’re playing heavy music then this is one of the best signature Fenders you can get. They also handle low tunings very well, keeping a nice, tight bass response without getting ‘flobby’ sounding.

Another nice, player-centric touch is the use of fluorescent fret markers on the upper part of the neck. This will mean that they glow slightly on a dark stage, so that if you’re playing live, you’ll always know where your hands need to go when the lights dip low.

5 Fender signature models we'd love to see

So, those are the best models from the here and now. Here are 5 more we'd love to get our hands on in the future.

1. John Frusciante

It actually seems pretty crazy that one of rock’s biggest players (and Fender advocates) doesn’t have a signature guitar. He’s known for slinging a ’62 Strat on the stage and in the studio, so a replica of that in the future wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

There was even talk of him playing a replica a few years ago, so naturally the rumor mill started up with talks of a signature Fender in the pipeline. His bandmate Flea also has a signature Jazz bass, so there’s a connection there (not that Frusciante would have trouble getting in touch with Fender).

Even an affordable take on his unique Tele with the ‘F’ on the scratchplate would be cool; he’s probably known more for using a Strat but he does use that too – more so in recent years.

2. Nandi Bushell

At 13 years old, Nandi Bushell has done more than most of us could ever dream of – she has played at the likes of Wembley Stadium, The LA Forum and the O2 Arena, and has jammed with the upper echelons of rock royalty.

Nandi is a multi-instrumentalist and is often seen shredding the drums as well as playing a Mustang bass and, more interestingly, a short-scale purple Strat. She has a smaller Squier and a similar, slightly bigger and upgraded Fender model, too.

Nandi is undeniably cool, and for young people to see her playing all these different instruments on some of the biggest stages in the world must be incredibly inspiring. If Fender were to release a signature Squier or Fender with her specs and now iconic Prince-inspired purple finish, I can’t imagine a better starting point for young beginners.

3. Madison Cunningham

Madison Cunningham is a true triple threat – an incredible songwriter, amazing vocalist and outstanding guitar player. Her use of open tunings and superb command of the instrument leads to some of the most interesting guitar work we’ve heard in a long time.

Madison often uses a Jazzmaster, and was actually involved in the campaign for the Vintera II range. A little while ago, she also hosted a giveaway for a really cool hand-painted Jazzmaster that matches the artwork for her album Revealer.

Something that matches her specs for keeping up with different tunings, and that provides her distinctive, woody, throaty tone would be nice. Especially if it had a unique, eye-popping finish!

4. John Squire

Despite there being a blatant opportunity to make a Squier John Squire signature model, there’s also a fair bit of sense in producing a Fender for the ex-Stone Roses legend too. He’s probably one of the most influential players of the late ’80s/early ’90s and no doubt inspired countless youngsters, particularly in the UK, to pick up the instrument.

He even touched on a signature model recently when talking to Jimmy Page. The latter asked him if Gibson ever approached him about making a signature guitar, to which he replied, “No, maybe I play too many Strats.” If that’s not an invitation to Fender, then we don’t know what is!

With his recent work with Liam Gallagher, he’s mostly been playing Stratocasters, most notably a red Todd Krause Custom Shop model. A reissue of this, complete with inscribed Fools Gold lyrics could be a great shout for Fender!

5. Mateus Asato

Yes, yes, we know he’s with Suhr, but forgive us for getting excited when he popped up on Fender’s recent video celebrating 70 years of the Strat with a modern take of Jimi Hendrix’s Voodoo Child (Slight Return). This is also alongside the Fender video of him at the ‘Jazzmaster Jam’, playing one of their then-new Ultra offsets.

He’s currently got a few different signature Suhrs – a Classic T (available with Lollar Gold Foils or single coils) and an HSS Classic S. There’s no sign of him moving away from Suhr, but we’d love to see an affordable take on either one those from Fender.

Mateus wowed everyone a number of years ago when he essentially invented the genre of ‘Instagram guitarist’, and then moved on to play for some of the biggest artists in the world. I also don’t think there are many people that have done as much for pink Strats than he has (though Fender artist Tyler Bryant might have something to say about that!).

Best Fender signature guitars: Buying advice

Looking to pick up a Fender signature model for yourself? Here's where you should start when searching for the right one for you.

Get the look

Most Fender signature guitars are quite subtle, which is good as it means you don’t necessarily have to be a fan of the person whose model you’re wielding. For example, you might not be a huge Slipknot fan, but Jim Root’s Jazzmaster is the perfect guitar for a range of styles of metal. Basically, if you want to play heavy music, this guitar has you covered. Plus, with its subtle, sleek, plain white finish, it’s not blatantly a signature model.

So, as much as we'd like to say that looks don't matter, they clearly do – so go with your eyes as well as your ears.

Mexican or US-made?

Many artists choose, with Fender, to make their signature models more affordable by making them in Mexico, as opposed to the US. You’ll usually get higher quality hardware and electronics on the US-made Fenders, but rest assured it’s still great on the made-in-Mexico guitars too.

Better hardware will mean that the guitar resonates better, and will likely stay in tune more. Better electronics and pickups mean you get a wider frequency range, so your top end is more treble-y, and your bottom end is bassier. All in all, the differences are subtle, but they’re definitely there.

Pickups

Pickups play the biggest part in how a guitar sounds, aside from you. Usually, signature models will feature pickups that are voiced either specifically for that artist, or pickups that already exist but perfectly suit the style of music they play.

If it’s a metal players’ guitar, then it’s likely that the pickups will be better suited to metal than indie, or country for example. The classic Strat and Tele pickup configurations are pretty versatile, so will work for lots of styles of music, unless they’re voiced in a particularly extreme way.