5 Fender signature guitars you need to try – and 5 we can't believe they haven't made yet

By
published

Our pick of Fender artist collaborations, plus the five players whose autographs we’d like to see adorning signature guitars in the future

Collage of Fender H.E.R., Johnny Marr and Mike McCready signature guitars
(Image credit: Future)

Conversations about Fender’s signature range of instruments first started in the mid-’80s when the company approached Eric Clapton to begin building a guitar to his specs. In 1988, the first production Clapton model was released, alongside a model from neo-classical virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen.

And so began a long line of Fender signature guitars and basses, which continues to grow to this day. There are lots of different models available today, all boasting different specs, tailored to each artist. Some players want particular pickups, different neck profiles, more versatile control panels – even new, one-off finishes.

Richard Blenkinsop

After spending a decade in music retail, I’m now a freelance writer for Guitar World, MusicRadar, Guitar Player and Reverb, specialising in electric and acoustic guitars, bass, and almost anything else you can make a tune with. When my head’s not buried in the best of modern and vintage gear, I run a small company helping musicians with songwriting, production and performance, and I play bass in an alt-rock band.