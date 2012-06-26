Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Your Questions for Wolf Hoffmann of Accept!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, in celebration of Accept's ripping new CD, Stalingrad, we're giving you the chance to ask their classic guitarist Wolf Hoffmann anything you want!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Wolf Hoffmann" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Listen to the title track from Stalingrad below:

