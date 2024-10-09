“Not many bands of Tetrarch’s nature play guitar solos – I've had to learn how to fit our style and not just play some dad-rock solo”: Diamond Rowe is bringing lead guitar to nu-metal – complete with a history-making signature model from Jackson

The Tetrarch shredder discusses the challenge she set Jackson in designing her own Pro Series model, securing nu-metal tones and blasting out uncomfortable-sounding solos

Diamond Rowe Jackson Pro Series DR12MG EVTN6
(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Tetrarch riffsmith Diamond Rowe is a hellishly inventive player whose merging of thick modern metal riffs with stark leads and nu metal nostalgia make you think, “I wish I’d written that!”

She and her band have shared stages with Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and others. Moreover, she has a personality to match the planet-smashing riffs she creates – and she made history this month with Jackson as she became the first black female metal player to be honored with a signature guitar.

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.