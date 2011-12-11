Guitar World’s Exclusive Big Four Posterbook now only $5

We're now in the midst of the 12 Days of Christmas Sale at the Guitar World Online Store -- and here's today's deal:
Guitar World’s exclusive Big Four Posterbook is now only $5!
Guitar World made history in Milan, Italy, on July 6 by getting Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Slayer’s Kerry King and Anthrax’s Scott Ian to pose for group photos — the first to ever feature all the guitarists of thrash metal’s Big Four tour.
The Big Four Poster Book presents eight of those photographs on 16-by-22-inch posters suitable for wall hanging. Shot by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin, these images celebrate five of metal’s greatest guitarists and the thrash metal tour of the century.