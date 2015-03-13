Learn 20 Django Reinhardt Songs, Note for Note

Django Reinhardt: The Definitive Collection features authentic, note-perfect transcriptions in notes and tab for 20 classic performances by this vastly talented gypsy whose name is synonymous with jazz guitar.

The book Includes "Ain't Misbehavin'," "Belleville," "Daphne," "Dinah," "Djangology," "Honeysuckle Rose," "Limehouse Blues," "Marie," "Minor Swing," "Nuages," "Old Folks at Home (Swanee River)," "Stardust," "Tiger Rag (Hold That Tiger)" and more.

The Guitar Play-Along Series will help you play your favorite songs quickly and easily! Just follow the tab, listen to the CD to hear how the guitar should sound, and then play along using the separate backing tracks. The melody and lyrics are also included in the book in case you want to sing, or to simply help you follow along. The audio CD is playable on any CD player, and also enhanced so PC & Mac users can adjust the recording to any tempo without changing pitch!

This book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $16.99.