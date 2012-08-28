Learn to Play Blues and Blues Rock Like the Masters

Let a pro show you how to play the blues and blues rock guitar just like the masters.

In our How to Play Blues & Blues Rock and Blues Rock Master Class DVD Combo, Guitar World's own associate editor Andy Aledort teaches you beginning, intermediate and advanced levels of blues rock guitar.

Learn to play shuffles like Stevie Ray Vaughan, make your ax sing like Eric Clapton, solo like Duane Allman, slide guitar in the style of Elmore James and command the 12-bar blues like Johnny Winter.

Plus learn solo styles of the following Blues and Blues Rock Masters:

Eric Clapton

Jeff Beck

Johnny Winter

Dickey Betts

Duane Allman

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Robin Trower

Leslie West

T-Bone Walker

B.B. King

Albert King

Freddie King

Jimi Hendrix

Billy Gibbons

With more than three hours worth of lessons, this Blues and Blues Rock DVD Combo will help you play like a master of blues in no time! It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store.