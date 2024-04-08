Wrestling with noisy pedals? One simple trick made my pedalboard whisper-quiet – and it didn’t cost me a thing

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Forget buying a noise suppressor – sometimes all your rig needs is some TLC

Photo of a pedalboard
I vacuumed my pedalboard especially to take this photo. You're welcome. (Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future)

Ever since I bought my first pedalboard over two decades ago, it’s been in constant flux. My very first rig was made up of 10 Boss stompboxes – as was the style at the time – and I went through various permutations of downsizing, upsizing, digital, analog, and everything in between.

Since focusing solely on one musical project, I’ve settled on a more consistent lineup – one that combines the ‘I could really do with this one effect for one song’ utility of Line 6’s HX Stomp with a handful of my favorite drive pedals and my constant companions, the DigTech Whammy (5th Gen, since you asked) and Boss DD-500.

Image 1 of 2
Close-up photos of cleaning a pedalboard with contact cleaner
Carefully aim the nozzle at the jack, spray…(Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future)

