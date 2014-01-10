Photo Gallery: Behind the Scenes at Guitar World's 2014 Holiday Review Guide Photo Shoot

Enjoy this behind-the-scenes photo gallery from our 2014 Holiday Review Guide photo shoot, which took place in California's Joshua Tree National Park.

The photos, which were shot by Review Guide Photo Director Jimmy Hubbard, feature Raquel Pomplun, Playboy’s Playmate of the Year 2013; Kristen Nicole, Playboy’s Miss May 2013; and Audrey Allen, Playboy’s Miss June 2013.

You'll also see Guitar World's Paul Riario, plus photographer Travis Shinn, whose photos are featured in the new Review Guide, which is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

"Whenever the temperatures start to drop and the trees begin to change color, we know that yet another Review Guide is on the horizon," says Riario, the issue's editor-in-chief. "It’s around this time of year that we grab some new gear and head west for sunnier climes—and smiling Playmates—to shoot our annual Review Guide.

"This time around, we chose Joshua Tree National Park for our shoot. After all, it’s picturesque, sunny and, at this time of year, pleasantly warm.

"It soon became scorching, however, not because the park is situated in the desert but because we scooped up some of the hottest girls for this year’s guide. As you’ll see, the ladies only added to the area’s stunning natural beauty. (Well…stunning, anyway.)

"To turn the heat up even further, the guide features the winner of our biannual Model Search Contest: singer-songwriter Kelly Grrrl.

"Like previous incarnations, the 2014 Holiday Review Guide includes reviews of the best guitars, amps, effects, recording gear and accessories, selected from the pages of Guitar World, Bass Player and Guitar Aficionado.

"The concise evaluations in the Review Guide will tell you everything you need to make your next gear purchase wisely. When you’re finished here, be sure to check out our behind-the-scenes video!

Photo: Jimmy Hubbard

The 2014 Holiday Review Guide is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $7.99.