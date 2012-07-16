Photos from the 2013 Guitar World Buyer's Guide: The Hottest Buyer's Guide Ever

Every year, the Guitar World Buyer's Guide brings you the hottest women and the hottest new gear.

For this year's guide, however, we took the assignment literally. We packed a truck with guitars, loaded an RV with Playboy's 2012 Playmate of the Year, Jaclyn Swedberg, and Playboy's Miss September 2011, Tiffany Toth, and headed west into the California desert.

The results can be seen in the epic shots in the Buyer's Guide -- and in the tiny sampling we provide in the photo gallery below.

In addition to Jaclyn and Tiffany, this year's guide features the winners of our bi-annual Model Search Contest, Trisha Lurie and Kathy Pack.

As always, the Buyer's Guide is chock full of information on the latest guitars, amps, effects and accessories, with hundreds of accompanying photos.

Besides the photo gallery below, you can look forward to a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos and a video.

The 2013 Guitar World Buyer's Guide is available now at the Guitar World Online Store at the Apple Newsstand.

• Order the 2013 Buyer's Guide at the Guitar World Online Store.

• Download the 2013 Buyer's Guide at the Apple Newsstand.