Should you learn acoustic guitar before electric guitar? Plus 3 other beginner guitar myths busted

Beginner guitarists often wrestle with this age-old question, so we’re here to answer it once and for all – as well as a few others

Okay, so you’ve decided to learn the guitar – now it’s time to select your weapon of choice. You are probably aware that guitars come in two main flavors – electric and acoustic – and which you choose can drastically change how you learn the instrument. 

So today, we’re going to clear up some common myths surrounding your choice of beginner guitar and help equip you with the knowledge you need to make an informed decision as to whether to go for a beginner acoustic guitar or a beginner electric

Best acoustic guitars for beginners: Fender CD-60S All-MahoganyBest acoustic for adults

1. Fender CD-60S

This Fender acoustic guitar offers high-quality construction and great sound at an affordable price. Our tests revealed that its all-mahogany build delivers a rich, well-rounded sound and comfortable playability.

Best acoustic guitars for beginners: Gretsch G9500 Jim DandyBest acoustic for kids

2. Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy

We absolutely adore the appearance of the Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy. Its compact size and beautiful finish exude a vintage charm. However, for it to be featured, it must offer more than just good looks, and fortunately, the G9500 does not disappoint in playability and tone. 

Yamaha FG800 MKIIBest budget acoustic

3. Yamaha FG800

One of the lower-priced guitars we recommend, Yamaha’s FG800, is a well-established choice for beginners in the acoustic guitar realm. This instrument produces a sound that rivals that of more expensive guitars, and it reliably maintains its tune as well.

Best beginner electric guitars: Yamaha Pacifica 112VBest electric for adults

4. Yamaha Pacifica 112V

The Yamaha Pacifica 112V may not have the same recognition as bigger names like Fender and PRS, but this guitar is perfect for beginner guitar players, and its HSS pickup configuration and outstanding build quality make it an excellent value.

Epiphone Power Players SGBest electric for kids

5. Epiphone Power Players SG Electric

Coming in at a little over 3/4 of the original size, this SG is designed with young beginners in mind, giving them a much more accessible instrument without compromising on tone and feel. Featuring a mahogany body and neck as well as Epiphone 650R and 700T humbuckers, this tiny axe certainly lives up to its powerful name. 

Squier Bullet MustangBest budget electric

6. Squier Bullet Mustang Electric Guitar

There are guitars that are used to evoke a certain tonal memory. There are guitars that provide versatility across a range of genres. And, there are guitars that are just plain, simple fun to play. The Squier Bullet Mustang is one such guitar and is almost the perfect guitar for any child or beginner. 

