“It’s a five-string guitar, since I don’t use a high E string. That came from when I broke a tuning peg”: Pat Beers honed a one-handed, five-string guitar technique so he can cause more onstage chaos with The Schizophonics

By
published

With Hendrix, MC5, and Stooges influences, these antsy San Diego rockers put on a show you’re not likely to forget

The Schizophonics
(Image credit: Press)

The San Diego-based Schizophonics are one of those bands that, once seen, are never forgotten.

Singer/guitarist Pat Beers literally throws himself into every performance, careering around the stage, combining elements of James Brown, Wayne Kramer and Iggy Pop. To the uninitiated, it often looks like Beers isn’t even playing the guitar a lot of the time, as a huge part of his technique relies on the use of left-hand slurs and hammer-ons.

Mark McStea
Mark McStea

Mark is a freelance writer with particular expertise in the fields of ‘70s glam, punk, rockabilly and classic ‘50s rock and roll. He sings and plays guitar in his own musical project, Star Studded Sham, which has been described as sounding like the hits of T. Rex and Slade as played by Johnny Thunders. He had several indie hits with his band, Private Sector and has worked with a host of UK punk luminaries. Mark also presents themed radio shows for Generating Steam Heat. He has just completed his first novel, The Bulletproof Truth, and is currently working on the sequel.