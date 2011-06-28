Today's New Releases: Burn Halo, Queensrÿche, Coldplay and More

Here's a look at some of the new albums and EPs that hit iTunes today, June 28, 2011:

Burn Halo, UP FROM THE ASHES: Heavy, hook-laden hard rock from California. For fans of Avenged Sevenfold. Check out our interview with Burn Halo guitarist Joey Roxx, right here.

Queensrÿche, DEDICATED TO CHAOS: Queensrÿche marches forward artistically, philosophically and sonically, as dedicated to chaos as ever. Guitarist Michael Wilton talks to Guitar World about the new album here.

Limp Bizkit, GOLD COBRA: The Bizkit's first outing with their original line-up since 2000's Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

Taking Back Sunday, TAKING BACK SUNDAY: A big leap forward for an American alt/rock band that pretty much defies categorization. Check out our recent interview with TBS guitarists Eddie Reyes and John Nolan.

Coldplay, EVERY TEARDROP IS A WATERFALL (EP): Three songs from the upcoming, as-yet-untitled album by Coldplay. The title track is an upbeat, guitar-heavy, hook-laden, uber-Coldplay-sounding winner.

Various Artists, RAVE ON BUDDY HOLLY: The much-hyped tribute to the late, great Buddy Holly, featuring performances by Paul McCartney, Black Keys, My Morning Jacket, Cee Lo, Nick Lowe, John Doe -- and many mo'.

Buddy Holly, RAVING ON: THE ORIGINALS: In case the new cover versions (See above) don't quite do it for you, here's the real thing -- a sampling of the very best of the great Buddy Holly.

The Doobie Brothers, LIVE AT THE GREEK THEATRE 1982: A self-explanatory, archival live release by the legendary -- and still-touring -- groovy rock band.

Francesco Artusato Project, CHAOS AND THE PRIMORDIAL: Solo debut for All Shall Perish guitarist (and GuitarWorld.com columnist) Francesco Artusato.

Gillian Welch, THE HARROW & THE HARVEST: This is the first album in eight years from the well-respected Americana/bluegrass singer/songwriter. Recorded in Nashville, packed with acoustic guitars and great stories. Check her out.

Eilen Jewell, QUEEN OF THE MINOR KEY: The latest release from the sweet-voiced country/rockabilly singer whose lead guitarist (Jerry Miller) kicks arse on a lovely Gretsch Roundup. Once you've consumed this album, dig back to 2009's Sea of Tears and grab the killer title track and "Shakin' All Over" (Um, and the rest of it, too).

Jolie Holland, PINT OF BLOOD: Ten loose, pared-down tracks that recall classic Neil Young. The Village Voice called her music "sultry and sweet, despairing and lonely." All true. Watch her perform in one of the videos attached to our recent story about lady luthier Mamie Minch.

Dolly Parton, BETTER DAY: What more can we say about this one? Not much. But check out Laura B. Whitmore's latest column, which asks the musical question, "How Does Dolly Parton Play Guitar with Those Long Fingernails?"

Michael Martin Murphey, TALL GRASS & COOL WATER: The new one by the man Rolling Stone once called "the best new songwriter in the country." And by country, they mean country, as in country/western and coyboy music. Highlights include "The Ballad of Jesse James."