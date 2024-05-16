“I bought a 1964 Vox AC30 for £300 from a friend whose partner had died. She knew it was worth a lot more, but she wanted me to have it as a memory of him”: Troy Redfern on his most emotional gear finds and his biggest guitar-buying mistakes

By
( )
published

The one-man blues-rock maelstrom explains why Gold Foil pickups are “the best‑sounding pickup across the board” for him, and how he became a “complete casualty” of Steve Vai’s Passion and Warfare

Troy Redfern
(Image credit: Jason Bridges)

Troy Redfern is not a player we would associate with the extended-range shred potential of Steve Vai’s paradigm-shifting Ibanez Universe. Listening to the sound Redfern has cultivated over the years, rooted in old-school tones, a 7-string guitar with a double-locking vibrato seems like overkill.

But in this instalment of Bought & Sold, he admits that, if you’re talking gear regrets – the one you wished you’d never let go – then the Universe still hurts, even if he has outgrown it musically.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

David Mead
David Mead

With over 30 years’ experience writing for guitar magazines, including at one time occupying the role of editor for Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, David is also the best-selling author of a number of guitar books for Sanctuary Publishing, Music Sales, Mel Bay and Hal Leonard. As a player he has performed with blues sax legend Dick Heckstall-Smith, played rock ’n’ roll in Marty Wilde’s band, duetted with Martin Taylor and taken part in charity gigs backing Gary Moore, Bernie Marsden and Robbie McIntosh, among others. An avid composer of acoustic guitar instrumentals, he has released two acclaimed albums, Nocturnal and Arboretum.