I've just scoured the post-Cyber Weekend sales and found 64 guitar gear deals that won't be around much longer

If you somehow managed to miss all of the guitar gear sales over the past weekend, we won't ask where you were or what you were doing. Instead, here are 64 of the best deals that are still live right now. I don't know how much longer they'll be around either with many Cyber Weekend sales coming to an end, so if you're going to pull the trigger it's best to act quickly.

There are still quite a few sales that are live, including over at Sweetwater where you can bag up to 70% off gear in their Cyber Week sale. I won't lie to you many of the best deals have already sold out but lucky for you I've been covering the whole Cyber Weekend event and using my keen eye I've lined up all the best deals that are still live right now.

How long all of these will be around? Well, I don't know the answer to that, so if you've got your eye on something then your best bet is to pull the trigger asap as many sales will be closing down over the next week or so. I've noticed plenty of gear returning to its regular price today too, so there's no guarantee it'll still be available at that price when you come back to it.

Below you'll find all the best deals rounded up by myself and the Guitar World team. If you're looking for more deals, then head over to our Cyber Monday guitar deals page too.

🥇 Editor's picks

Guitar Center: 15% off coupon for 15,000+ products



The guitar retail behemoth is offering 15% off over 15,000 products with the coupon code BF15 – and there are some excellent deals to be had. From Guild’s effortlessly cool Surfliner to Epiphone’s Power Players Les Paul beginner guitar favorite, EVH lunchbox heads, Rat distortions and, yes, Fender’s new Hello Kitty accessory line. Give the code a try on whatever gear you’re eyeing up – it might just work…

Lego Fender Stratocaster: was $119.99 $95.99

Admit it: you want this. All the guitarists in your life want this. And now the 1,074-piece Lego Fender Stratocaster set has hit its lowest EVER price, with an almighty 30% saving at Amazon. The detail on this build is incredible, there’s a choice of red and black finishes, and the included Princeton Reverb amp build is a thing of wonder. File under ‘must buy’.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months free

Amazon Music Unlimited is the most full-featured of Amazon’s streaming tiers – offering ad-free access to podcasts and songs numbering in the hundreds of millions, and in glorious lossless fidelity. For non-Prime users, Amazon Music Unlimited is usually $10.99 a month; for Black Friday, you can have it for three months completely free of charge.

Fender Deluxe locking tuners: $87.99 $51.70

The easiest upgrade you can make to your guitar is fitting locking tuners – and Amazon is blowing out Fender’s pro-level units with a 41% discount. Designed to directly replace standard Stratocaster and Telecaster tuners (or anything with a dual guide pin), these locking tuners will make string changing easier and improve your guitar’s tuning stability by neatening up those wraps: simply clamp and tune up. The $51.70 offer is a limited-time deal at Amazon, but you can also snap them up for $55 at Guitar Center using the coupon code cm15.

Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $799 $599

The Player II lineup revamps Fender's most popular guitar line with fresh looks, the return of rosewood and rolled fingerboard edges for maximum comfort. The range only launched in July, so we weren't expecting to see any deals this Cyber Monday, but Musician's Friend has this limited-edition Strat in British Racing Green for just $599 (that's $200 off) – and an HSS version in Ocean Turquoise for $649. We've already seen a couple of Player II deals sell out, so trust us: these won't last long.

Positive Grid Black Friday: Up to 50% off

PG's Black Friday sale has launched early giving you the opportunity to save big on desktop amps , amp modeling software, and accessories. With money off all the older Spark amps including the Mini and Spark Go, it’s a great opportunity to get your hands on some of the best smart amps in the world for a lot less. There’s also loads of guitar VST software available too, perfect for getting better-recorded tones at home.

Fender Mini Deluxe Amp: was $49.99, now $29

This adorable pint-sized version of Fender’s revered Deluxe guitar amps is the ideal gift for the guitarist in your life. It accurately replicates the classic design, right down to the chickenhead knobs and dogbone handle. The Mini Deluxe’s 2” speaker puts out one watt of power, and the amp features controls for Tone, Volume and Gain, plus an onboard headphone output. At just $29 – $20 off the regular price of $49.99 – from Amazon, can you afford not to pick one up?

Line 6 HX One: was $299 now $249

The HX One has only been around for a year, but Line 6 has seen fit to give it a tidy discount for Cyber Monday. The HX One is essential as that 'do-all' pedal for your 'board – in our review, we called it "a bargain for a complete collection of effects that most guitarists will never grow tired of", and that was at the original price of $299. Given that, $249 for a pedal that can handle pretty much any effect you can imagine, all in a compact chassis, is the best gift you can give your pedalboard this year.

Taylor Baby Taylor: was US$449 now US$348 at Musician's Friend The best 3/4 scale acoustic guitar on the market and one of the finest beginner acoustics ever constructed, the Baby Taylor is ideal for smaller hands learning their way around the fretboard, as well as more seasoned players who need a robust travel companion to take on the road. It's also the guitar Taylor swift learned on, and hey – if it's good enough for her, it's good enough for us.

Line 6 Helix range: up to $150 off at Guitar Center

Guitar Center is offering up to $150 off across its entire catalog of Line 6 Helix products, meaning there are huge deals on the HX Stomp, HX Stomp XL, HX Effects and flagship Helix. Expect world class tones, best-in-class amp models, and intuitive interfaces across the board. These are some of the most popular and powerful multi-effects and modeler units on the market with near-limitless applications – and, with regular software updates, they will only get better with age.

Get One, Gift One: Get a Taylor BT-1 for only $99

At participating retailers, if you buy a 300 or 400 series Taylor you can get an additional Baby Taylor for $99, a GS Mini for $199, or an Academy model from $299. Taylor is running this promotion until January 6th, so if you have been after a new acoustic, this is a wonderful chance to get an additional model to use yourself or a gift for someone special.

Fender Play: 60% off

Fender Play is the perfect one-stop shop for those looking to get started on the guitar. Brilliantly designed, and with plenty of personalization along the way, it's a fun platform that does away with the intimidation that always comes with learning a new instrument. With 60% off this Black Friday, this is the perfect time to begin your guitar journey, or take it beyond the beginner level.

Guitar Tricks: $99 1-year subscription + $$$ of extras

This is the best deal you’ll see all year for online lessons, making now the perfect time to sign up for Guitar Tricks. For a limited time, you can get full access to their annual membership, plus hundreds of dollars in add-ons, for just $99. There’s plenty of material for beginners, but also valuable resources like songwriting toolkits, backing tracks, and theory charts for more advanced players all part of the bundle.

🎸 Electric guitar deals

Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V: was US$14,999 now US$8,999 at Sweetwater Sound Only 200 of these guitars were ever produced worldwide, and Sweetwater is now offering you the opportunity to get your hands on one at a much lower price. With a whopping $6,000 slashed off the price, we can assure you that you won’t be able to get one of these guitars any cheaper!

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV: was US$549 now US$449 at Guitar Center With a range of Limited Edition finishes, the Traditional Pro IV at Guitar Center is now reduced by a generous $100. This Les Paul is a brilliant choice for those looking to upgrade from a beginner model, and it has plenty of surprises under the hood. Modern features like coil-splitting, a treble-bleed circuit, and locking tuners bring innovative twists to a classic.

Squier Classic Vibe '70s Telecaster Thinline: was US$449 now US$329 at Guitar Center We're truly spoiled for choice this year when it comes to killer Squier deals, and you can add this mouth-watering discount on the firm's none-cooler Classic Vibe '70s Telecaster Thinline to the tally. Quite simply, if you're on the hunt for a lightweight, versatile guitar for a modest price, this – at just $329 for a limited time – should be at the forefront of your considerations.

Squier Paranormal Nashville Strat: was US$429.99 now US$329.99 at Guitar Center The Squier Paranormal series offers some really unique instruments, and this Nashville Stratocaster is a great example of that. With a cheeky $100 discount at Guitar Center, it amalgamates the best parts of the Stratocaster and Telecaster into a unique hybrid of both. It delivers a huge variety of tones with the bite of the Tele bridge pickup, the warmth of the neck, plus the spanky tones of the Strat middle position. Well worth a look if you want something different from the norm.

Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe: was US$449.99 now US$314.99 at Fender Shop The Squier Paranormal Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe has got the tones to cover a whole range of playing styles thanks to its Fender/Gibson mash-up DNA. It plays incredibly well for the money and looks great to boot. Don't sleep on this one, bag it before the deal runs out on Wednesday!

PRS SE Standard 24-08: was US$549 now US$466.65 at Guitar Center We saw some awesome deals on PRS in last year's Black Friday sale, and this one is available super early this year. With a huge 15% saving, the PRS SE Standard 24-08 is a brilliantly put-together guitar that delivers excellent tuning stability and a huge array of sounds thanks to the switching circuit. It punches way above its weight even at full price, so the extra off here makes it a must-buy.

Yamaha PACS+12 Pacifica Standard Plus Electric: was US$1,349 now US$1,149 at Sweetwater Sound Though it's made in Indonesia, rather than the company's native Japan, the Yamaha Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M can stand its ground with plenty of S-style guitars that ring up at twice the price, or more. Already a lot of bang for your buck at its usual value, the Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M can be had for $200 off this Black Friday.

PRS SE NF3: was US$799 now US$679.15 at Guitar Center You can save $120 off the PRS SE NF3 list price at Guitar Center this weekend. The model brought something genuinely new to the S-style table earlier this year, with its unique Narrowfield hum-canceling pickups and 25” scale-length – and was described as coming “dangerously close” to the firm’s hallowed US builds. Use the saving to make some minor mods and you’ll have a serious player on your hands...

Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby Olive Drab: was US$799 now US$679 at Guitar Center Olive Drab is easily one of the sweetest finishes out there, but a $120 saving in Guitar Center’s Black Friday sale makes it even cooler. As if that weren’t enough, the addition of a Bigsby tremolo on an ES-335 is a unique touch, adding another layer of versatility to this iconic guitar. Looking for something a bit different? Act fast before it sells out!

Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: was US$499 now US$349 at Guitar Center Gretsch's G2410TG Streamliner is our favorite Gretsch guitar for those on a budget, but we're just as enamored of its sibling, the G2420T Streamliner. It's just about impossible to get gorgeous vintage style like this for this price, and that's before you get to the fire exuded by the guitar's pair of Broad'Tron humbuckers. For $349 this Cyber Monday, those looking to get their rockabilly on for a budget need search no further.

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass: was US$349.99 now US$199.99 at Sweetwater Sound A brilliant choice for beginners, the Sterling by Music Man Cutlass has got a super $150 discount at Sweetwater, taking the price down below the $200 mark. Beautifully put together, the HSS pickup configuration makes it ultra-flexible tonally, giving you plenty of humbucker heft for harder styles with single coils for extra versatility.

Epiphone ES-335 Figured w/Gibson USA Pickups: was US$847.50 now US$719 at Guitar Center Epiphone has been steadily closing the gap with Gibson, but this ES-335 Figured – reduced by a hefty $130 – takes that to the next level. Loaded with Gibson USA humbuckers, it’s ready to slot into any guitar collection with serious impact. In a classic Cherry Figured finish, this is an affordable staple that will never go out of style.

Fender Vintera II Jag: was US$1,499 now US$1,349 at Fender Shop Next up is the retro-inspired '70s Jag in the eye-catching Vintage White finish. This guitar has all the vintage charm of an original Jag but without the hefty price tag. Right now, this guitar is down to $1,349; that's a saving of $150.

Fender Vintera II '60s Tele: was US$1,149 now US$999 at Fender Shop The Vintera II '60s Tele is the perfect axe for those who want the best of both worlds. This Tele has plenty of vintage mojo in the style department but also benefits from modern features such as a contemporary neck profile and hotter pickups.

Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII: was US$449.99 now US$314.99 at Fender Shop Sometimes, the track you are working on is crying out for the unmistakable sound of a 12-string, and with the Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII, you can nail the tone without breaking the bank! Save $90 at Fender.com.

Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR M: was US$1,099.99 now US$799 at Sweetwater Sound With a generous $300 discount, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR M in Gloss Black is a must-see this Black Friday. A speed-carved neck makes it a shredder’s dream, while its Seymour Duncan pickups deliver a perfect balance of high-output gain and clean, spanky tones. The TB-6 humbucker excels at crunch, and the SSL single-coils are fantastic for bluesy leads and crisp cleans.

Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH: was US$899.99 now US$699.99 at Sweetwater Sound If pure ’80s metal vibes are calling your name, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH is the perfect choice. With $200 off, it’s one of the most affordable Charvels this Black Friday at $699. The HH configuration roars with Seymour Duncan TB-6 and SH-6N Distortion pickups, delivering high-gain tones while remaining versatile with coil-splitting.

Fender American Professional II range: $200 off

The American guitar giant’s premium range aims to capture the best of vintage and modern Fender features. For Black Friday 2024, the company has slashed $200 off the price tags of every core guitar and bass in the range, including Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass, Jazz Bass and left-handed models.

🦶 Pedal deals

Fender Tone Master Pro: was US$1,699.99 now US$1,499.99 at Guitar Center Featuring over 100 amp and effect models, over 6000 Fender-captured impulse responses, a 7-inch color touchscreen, 60-second stereo looper, as well as four effects loops and 10 proprietary footswitches, Fender's flagship amp modeler is among the best in its class – and you can currently save $200 at Guitar Center.

HeadRush Core: $799 $699

Possibly the best amp modeler/multi-FX bargain you'll get this Cyber Monday, the HeadRush Core offers a huge range of guitar, bass and vocal models and FX, it can clone your own analog gear, and features a 7" touchscreen for easy operation. Musician's Friend has a $100 discount, bringing the price down to $799.

Zoom MS-70CDR+ MultiStomp: $149.99, $109.99

Over at Guitar Center, the MS-70CDR+ has got a tasty $40 discount, bringing it to just above the $100 mark. The original Zoom MultiStomps earned something a cult following thanks to their versatility. Small, yet packing a shedload of sounds inside the MultiStomp is the perfect 'Swiss army knife' pedal to add a particular tone or utility to your 'board when you don't want to take up too much room or spend too much money.

Boss RE-202 Space Echo: was US$379.99 now US$300 at Guitar Center Inspired by the legendary RE-201 delay machine of the '70s and '80s, the Boss RE-202 Space Echo is a certified delay powerhouse. This is our favorite tape delay stompbox, and one of the best all-round delay pedals you'll be able to find on the market. We also gave it a 4.5 star review, lauding it for its faithful RE-201 tones and user-friendly interface. It is currently $80 off, meaning you can channel the tones of David Gilmour, Radiohead and more for a tidy $299.

Eventide pedals: save up to $100 at Guitar Center



There are price cuts on five Eventide twin-footswitch effects – including the MicroPitch Delay, Blackhole Reverb, TriceraChorus, Riptide Overdrive and Uni-Vibe, and UltraTap Delay/Reverb (all now $199) – while the all-conquering H9 MAX multi-effects has had $100 lopped off, now clocking in at $499.

Monoprice Analog Vintage Distortion: was US$26.98 now US$22.99 at Amazon Monoprice is a lesser-known name compared to some of the others here, but they actually make one of the best budget tube amps in the Stage Right by Monoprice. It stands to reason then that their Analog Vintage Distortion pedal is quietly a great bit of kit that can cover a lot of ground depending on what you need. It can get properly fuzzy at higher settings, which makes it great for getting gnarly gain tones on a budget.

Electro-Harmonix pedals: Up to 50% off at Musician’s Friend

It’s the time to load up on pedalboard staples from Electro-Harmonix in Musician Friend’s Black Friday sale, with discounts on classic units like the Big Muff Pi, POG II and Memory Man. Meanwhile, newer additions, like the Satisfaction Fuzz Plus (inspired by the Maestro FuzzTone) and Pulsar Tremolo are half price.

JHS Pedals: Save 25%

If you’re looking for some fresh pedals for your 'board this Black Friday weekend, a huge 25% off JHS Pedals at Sweetwater is a great way to make your money go further. Featuring a huge array of JHS’ most popular stompboxes the blanket discount means you can make some big savings on high-quality pedals.

Neural DSP Quad Cortex: free gig case and IR pack

Neural DSP's Quad Cortex is still held up as one of the market's gold standard multi-effects modelers. Now, you can snap it up with a gig case worth $120 – perfect for gigging guitarists – and a free Eminence IR pack, which will help make those ampless signal chains sound even better.

Pigtronix Constellator: was US$179 now US$99 at Sweetwater Sound At just $99, the Pigtronix Constellator is a brilliant deal at Sweetwater thanks to a huge $80 reduction in their Beat the Holiday Rush sale. It's an analog delay pedal that delivers a luscious warm wash that belies its budget price point. It's a seriously underrated bit of gear, and we love the modulated tones it can deliver, as well as the mini size that means it's easily able to fit onto any 'board.

🎶 Acoustic guitar deals

Taylor Swift Signature Baby Taylor: was US$549 now US$449 at Musician's Friend If you want the guitar that Taylor Swift learned on but want a version that will tap into that Swift connection, this pint-sized Baby Taylor – which has been given a distinct Tay Tay twist – is for you (or your kids). Swift learned on the Baby Taylor and took it on tour at a young age, and with some additional ES-B electronics for amplified acoustic tones, this will make for a truly killer starter six-string.

Epiphone Dove: was US$499 now US$399 at Guitar Center The Dove is one the finest Gibson acoustic guitars. However, it does not, to put it mildly, come cheap. So, if you're looking for the Dove's ornate style and booming sound for, with this Cyber Monday discount, 1/10th (!) the price, look no further. Though it features an imitation tortoise pickguard, rather than the real thing, the Epi Dove's Fishman Sonitone pickup system and Grover machine heads are high quality, and make this a perfect choice for those who want a luxurious-looking acoustic at a non-first-class price.

Fender Malibu Player: was US$449 now US$400 at Fender Shop The Malibu Player may be small, but this pint-sized acoustic packs a punch. Featuring a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and 6-in-line headstock, this guitar is immensely playable, sounds fantastic and looks pretty cool while doing it.

Fender Newporter Player: was US$449 now US$400 at Fender Shop Even when it isn't on sale, this striking acoustic offers fantastic value for money and with its slim neck it's ideal for beginners. It even comes loaded with Fishman electronics. So, with $49 off for Black Friday, the deal just got even sweeter.

Martin Special GPC X1E X Series: was US$699 now US$549 at Guitar Center Those who are charmed by Martin's heritage but are looking for an acoustic with a slightly more modern appearance would do well to check out this Special GPC X1E X Series model. An amazing $150 cheaper this Cyber Monday, this acoustic features Martin's stellar E-1 pickup system, with its scalloped X-bracing helping to ensure that it booms and projects when un-amplified as well.

Martin Special D Classic Dreadnought: was US$1,049 now US$699 at Guitar Center This deal, which takes an incredible $350 off Martin's stately Special D Classic Dreadnought, might just be the best acoustic guitar deal we've seen in the last week. A versatile, well-built model with that classic look, this dreadnought – at $699 this Cyber Monday – is a steal for anyone looking for that booming, sustaining Martin tone at a non-bank-breaking price.