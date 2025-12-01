Switching to a guitar wireless system was the best thing I ever did for my live gigs. And with 20% off this class-leading Xvive unit, I encourage you to cut the cord

It took me years to take the plunge into guitar wireless systems – partly because they used to be so damn expensive, partly because I had my doubts: would my signal drop out? Would it affect my tone? But having been a wireless system die-hard for two years, I can confirm my fears were ill-founded: it was the best thing I ever did for my live performances.

I’ve reviewed several wireless systems since I first cut the cord, and the Xvive A58 ranks at the top of the tree when it comes to compact systems. In fact, I hailed it as “one of the best compact wireless systems you can buy”. And, what would you know, it’s 20% cheaper at Sweetwater for Cyber Monday – making now the perfect time to make the switch.

Before I became a wireless convert, I was tethered to my pedalboard – and prone to treading on my cable/getting it caught around my leg. It didn’t look cool, and it didn’t help me concentrate on my performance.

But since going cable-free, I’ve been making the most of the freedom it gives me. I play widdly heavy instrumental rock, and I love being able to really move with the riffs, running across the stage and going back-to-back with my other guitarists, or even serving up the occasional high kick. It sounds ridiculous written down, but my band has been praised for our energetic live performances, and it makes sure our audiences remember us.

I gigged the Xvive A58 on several occasions and it was everything you’d want a great wireless system to be: it delivered crystal-clear audio with no dropouts, and had more than enough battery life to see you through a couple of sets.

So, to all gigging guitarists – heck, even if you’re playing at home – I encourage you to give wireless a chance. If you’re anything like me, it could be a game-changer for your gigs. And 20% off the Xvive A58 is the best wireless system deal I’ve seen this Cyber Monday.

