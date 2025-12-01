Switching to a guitar wireless system was the best thing I ever did for my live gigs. And with 20% off this class-leading Xvive unit, I encourage you to cut the cord
It took me years to take the plunge into guitar wireless systems – partly because they used to be so damn expensive, partly because I had my doubts: would my signal drop out? Would it affect my tone? But having been a wireless system die-hard for two years, I can confirm my fears were ill-founded: it was the best thing I ever did for my live performances.
I’ve reviewed several wireless systems since I first cut the cord, and the Xvive A58 ranks at the top of the tree when it comes to compact systems. In fact, I hailed it as “one of the best compact wireless systems you can buy”. And, what would you know, it’s 20% cheaper at Sweetwater for Cyber Monday – making now the perfect time to make the switch.
The A58 is the followup to Xvive’s best-selling U2 wireless system and improves it in every way. Its name comes from the 5.8GHz frequency range it operates in, which reduces interference. You get a 70-foot operating range, five hours of battery life, active/passive modes and even an included hardshell carry case. But all you really need to know is that it’s one of the best compact wireless systems on the market and you can rely on it gig after gig.
Before I became a wireless convert, I was tethered to my pedalboard – and prone to treading on my cable/getting it caught around my leg. It didn’t look cool, and it didn’t help me concentrate on my performance.
But since going cable-free, I’ve been making the most of the freedom it gives me. I play widdly heavy instrumental rock, and I love being able to really move with the riffs, running across the stage and going back-to-back with my other guitarists, or even serving up the occasional high kick. It sounds ridiculous written down, but my band has been praised for our energetic live performances, and it makes sure our audiences remember us.
I gigged the Xvive A58 on several occasions and it was everything you’d want a great wireless system to be: it delivered crystal-clear audio with no dropouts, and had more than enough battery life to see you through a couple of sets.
So, to all gigging guitarists – heck, even if you’re playing at home – I encourage you to give wireless a chance. If you’re anything like me, it could be a game-changer for your gigs. And 20% off the Xvive A58 is the best wireless system deal I’ve seen this Cyber Monday.
Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.
